BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.The pound rose to a 4-day high of 1.2652 against the U.S. dollar, from an early low of 1.2582.Against the yen and the Swiss franc, the pound advanced to near 2-week highs of 190.97 and 1.1408 from early lows of 188.82 and 1.1343, respectively.The pound edged up to 0.8252 against the euro, from an early low of 0.8267.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.28 against the greenback, 198.00 against the yen, 1.15 against the franc and 0.80 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX