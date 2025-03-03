LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK would finance Ukraine to buy 5,000 advanced air defense missiles.This was announced by Prime Minister Keir Starmer after a summit of European leaders Sunday as part of the UK's support for Ukraine to achieve peace through strength.Besides European leaders, the NATO Secretary General and the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council also met in London to discuss their collective support for Ukraine.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attended the summit on the way back from his dramatic visit to the White House, where he walked out of a meeting with President Donald Trump over differences of opinion about a proposed minerals deal.Under a £1.6 billion ($2.02 billion) deal, leading defense manufacturer Thales in Belfast will produce more than 5,000 lightweight-multirole missiles (LMM) for Ukraine's defense.Starmer said, 'My support for Ukraine is unwavering. I am determined to find a way forward that brings an end to Russia's illegal war and guarantees Ukraine a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security.''As well as leveling up Ukraine's air defense, this loan will make working people here in the UK better off, boosting our economy and supporting jobs in Northern Ireland and beyond. By doubling down on our support, working closely with key partners, and ensuring Ukraine has a strong voice at the table, I believe we can achieve a strong, lasting deal that delivers a permanent peace in Ukraine,' he added.Defense Secretary John Healey said this new support will not only help protect Ukraine against Russian drone and missile attacks but will also help deter further Russian aggression following any end to the fighting.The deal builds on the 100 Year Partnership signed recently by Keir and Zelenskyy in Kyiv. The contract will enable Ukraine to draw on £3.5 billion ($4.42 billion) worth of export finance to acquire military equipment from UK companies, boosting both the UK's and Ukraine's defense industrial bases and support investment in further military capabilities.Ukraine has already put the highly capable LMM missile to use as part of its air defenses where it has proven to be effective in protecting civilians and critical infrastructure from Russia's bombardment.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX