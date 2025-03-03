Profoto Holding AB: Entering the cinema light market with high-powered LED lighting

Profoto, the leading light shaping company, has officially launched and started shipments of the L1600D, its first LED lighting solution designed specifically for the cinema industry. Initially announced during 2024, the L1600D introduces a powerful combination of high-output illumination, lightweight design, and innovative form factor, marking Profoto's expansion beyond professional photography into the film production market.

A new market with significant growth potential

The L1600D represents the first product in a series of LED solutions targeted at motion picture production. With a cinema lighting market that holds the potential to rival Profoto's existing core business in professional photography, this expansion marks a major strategic move for the company. "The L1600D offers powerful lighting in a lightweight, all-in-one design, making it a breakthrough product for cinematographers and gaffers seeking speed and efficiency on set," says Anders Hedebark, CEO of Profoto.

With a strong global brand, a premium product portfolio, and key recruitments in place, Profoto is now focusing on establishing itself in the major film industry markets of North America and the UK. Increased market activity is expected to drive higher sales towards the end of 2025.

Innovation for cinematic professionals

Designed for uncompromising professionals, the L1600D brings a unique blend of power, efficiency, and versatility to film productions. Its Mono-LED technology eliminates the need for external ballasts, offering an industry-leading power-to-size ratio. The HydroCTech water-cooling system, a patent-pending feature, ensures efficient heat management in a compact form factor.

Additionally, the L1600D integrates seamlessly with Profoto's renowned light shaping tools, giving cinematographers access to an extensive range of modifiers. Its dual mount system (Profoto and Bowens) provides added versatility, while the patent-pending yoke with swivel functionality enables enhanced manoeuvrability on set.

Strengthening Profoto's market presence

With the L1600D's official market introduction, Profoto is intensifying its presence in the cinema industry. The product launch was successfully showcased at CineGear, Warner Bros. Studios, Burbank, CA, and the company is now ramping up market activities to strengthen its position. "We take our craft as seriously as the professionals in the cinema industry. With the L1600D, we're committed to delivering premium lighting solutions that enhance creativity and efficiency," says Anders Hedebark, CEO.

