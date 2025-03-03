WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LyondellBasell (LYB) announced an investment to expand propylene production capacity at Channelview Complex near Houston. The unit will have an annual propylene production capacity of approximately 400 thousand metric tons, and is expected to add 25 permanent jobs. The new metathesis unit will convert ethylene into propylene for use in the production of polypropylene and propylene oxide, which are building blocks for essential materials used in everyday life.'This capacity expansion strengthens our ability to meet increasing customer demand and improve our self-sufficiency as we grow and upgrade a core business line for LyondellBasell, said Kim Foley, LYB executive vice president, Global Olefins & Polyolefins and Refining.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX