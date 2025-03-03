BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Canaan Inc. (CAN), a Chinese technology company focused on crypto mining, on Monday reported preliminary fourth-quarter revenue better than its previous outlook. This was mainly due to improved market demand.For the fourth quarter, the company expects a narrowed gross loss in the range of $10 to $6 million, while revenue is now anticipated to be $89 million, better than the prior outlook of $80 million.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX