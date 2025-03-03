Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Promino Nutritional Sciences Inc. (CSE: MUSL) (OTC Pink: MUSLF) (FSE: 93X) (the "Company" or "Promino") announces today that it has established that one serving of its patented Promino - NSF Certified for Sport® formula is equivalent to 75 grams of whey protein in stimulating muscle protein synthesis ("MPS"). Promino offers athletes and fitness enthusiasts a more efficient, bioavailable, and digestion-friendly alternative to traditional protein supplementation. Promino is available at www.drinkpromino.com.

Why Promino Stimulates Greater Muscle Protein Synthesis

While whey protein has long been a staple in muscle recovery, research indicates that its efficacy declines beyond a 40g serving1. Studies show that MPS plateaus at approximately 20g to 25g of whey protein per serving, with only marginal benefits seen up to 40g. Beyond this threshold, excess whey is not fully utilized for muscle growth and may be converted to waste or fat.

Furthermore, few clinical studies have explored the effects of whey protein at servings greater than 40g, making it difficult to quantify its impact beyond this range. However, based on existing data1, the efficiency of 40g of whey protein can be extrapolated to higher doses using mathematical models, allowing the Company to confidently determine that one serving of Promino delivers the same muscle-building benefits as 75g of whey protein.

Promino achieves this superior efficiency by leveraging a precision-engineered Essential Amino Acid ("EAA") formulation that delivers optimal ratios of leucine and other EAAs to maximize MPS with minimal waste. Unlike whey, which contains a mix of unnecessary non-essential amino acids, Promino provides only what the body needs to consume for muscle growth, ensuring every gram is effectively utilized.

Elite Athletes Trust Promino

Promino is backed by some of the most elite athletes in professional sports, including:

These athletes rely on Promino to enhance performance, accelerate recovery, and optimize muscle protein synthesis, demonstrating the formula's effectiveness at the highest levels of competition.

Revolutionizing Sports Nutrition

"This announcement represents a new alternative in sports nutrition," said Vito Sanzone, Chief Executive Officer. "For years, athletes have been consuming large amounts of whey protein without understanding its limitations. With Promino, we offer a clinically validated, NSF Certified for Sport® solution that delivers superior muscle support with far less volume and zero digestive discomfort."

About Promino

Promino is an innovative and research driven Canadian nutraceutical company specializing in the development of patented and science-based products for the global consumer packaged goods market, with a portfolio focused specifically on muscle health. Promino's lead product, Rejuvenate Muscle Activator, is a patented proprietary formulation that is clinically proven to assist in the building, rebuilding, restoration and rejuvenation of natural muscle mass. Promino also offers Promino, an elite performance supplement for both professional and amateur athletes to accelerate muscle recovery, build strength and accelerate recovery from injury. Promino was founded in 2015 and is located in Burlington, Ontario.

For more information about Rejuvenate Muscle Activator and where to purchase, visit www.rejuvenatemuscle.com.

Promino - NSF Certified for Sport® brand ambassadors include NHL Stanley Cup Champion Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights and MLB Legend and Toronto Blue Jays 6x All-Star José Bautista.

To learn more about Promino, visit www.drinkpromino.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's business prospects, potential growth in the functional beverage market, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "continues", or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. In preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including, but not limited to, that protein supplement market growth will continue as anticipated by the Company, and that general business and economic conditions will not change in a materially adverse manner. These forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions and estimates of management of the Company at the time such statements were made. Actual future results may differ materially as forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure shareholders that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking statements, as there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors.

No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

