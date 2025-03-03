Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Dios Exploration Inc. (TSXV: DOS) (Dios) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-David Moore to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Moore acts as an advisor and holds numerous significant positions in several mining companies. A seasoned investor, he developed a strong relationship network in this industry.

He is a director of Bullion Gold Resources Corp., Fokus Mining Corp., PTX metals, Green Canada Co., and was a director of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. acquired by Iamgold Corp. in February 2024. He owns some 12 million shares of Dios.

A graduate from Laval University, Québec, in Forestry Engineering, he holds a master's degree from same university. A member of the Order of Forest Engineers of Québec (OIFQ), he published more than 75 scientific publications in different international journals.

Mr. Moore stated: « Dios owns several gold and lithium interesting projects in James Bay area, but what strongly sparked my interest is Heberto Gold discovery within large Au33 property. Road accessible and underexplored, strong gold-in-till clusters and diamond drill results are very promising. For instance, in 2016, hole 19 hit 3.65g/t gold over 13 metres within a 64m intercept grading 1.15 g/t Au*. Furthermore, gold occurs surprisingly within a large tonalite intrusive but in association with major structures and smaller plugs, showing potential for a large intrusion related gold system.»

This release was reviewed by MJ Girard, President and 43-101 Qualified Person.

*April 21, 2016 & October 23, 2024 releases

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Heberto Structures VS Gold-in-till

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11477/243038_hebertostructuresvsgold-in-till.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243038

SOURCE: Dios Exploration Inc.