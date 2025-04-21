Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2025) - Dios Exploration Inc. (TSXV: DOS) (Dios) undertakes a non-brokered private placement of $200,000 maximum at the price of $0.03 per share, pursuant to which 6,666,666 flow-through Common Shares will be issued.

Net proceeds will be used on wholly-owned road accessible Heberto-Gold (Au33 property), James Bay, Quebec.

Heberto-Gold major kilometre-scale system is located within a five-by-eight km highly anomalous gold-in-outcrop area, 50 km south of Eleonore world-class gold mine and 20 km west of Clearwater gold deposit.

Gold zones can be followed in strike and at depth. Gold is associated with fine-grained pyrite and magnetite in thick potassic altered shear zones. Dios looks for a world-class oxidized intrusion related gold deposit.

Marie-Jose Girard M.Sc. PGeo, 43-101 qualified person, approved this release.

Dios' Historical 2015-2017 Drilling Results

Channel graded 5.18 g/t Au/5 meters.

Hole 19 (3.65g/t Au/13m) is 112 m west of Hole 1 and 50 m north of Hole 6 (2,23g/t Au/7.75 m).

Hole 19 is 50 m south of Hole 1 (2.13g/t Au/22.9m), of Hole 9 (2 g/t Au/22 m) & of Hole10 (1.8 g/t Au/18.45 m).

Diamond Drill Hole Depth from To (m) Length (m)

True width grams/ton gold 2015-1

within 18

7.50 26.65

30.40 8.65

22.9 4.79

2.13 2015-9 65 87 22 2.00 2015-10

within 77.25 87.25

95.70 10

18.45 2.47

1.8 2016-19

within 71

68 84

132 13.00

64.00 3.65

1.21 2016-13

Within 56.25 63.50

76.50 7.25

20.25

41.50 2.05

1.00

0.63 2015-5

within 62.35

61.35 65.70

68.40 3.35

7.05 3.93

1.88 2015-5 83.50 85.70 2.20 3.46 2015-6

within 96.25

92.25 100 3.75

7.75 3.36

2.23 2015-11

within 212.3

203.4 216 3.7

12.6 3.23

1.17 2016-14 108.35 116.45 8.10 1.65 2016-15 148.25 151.25 3.00 2.53 2016-17 183.20 185.50 2.30 1.45 2017-17

including

within 310.20 317.4

275m vert. 7.2

3.33

11 1,7

3.3

1.13 2017-24 40.50 50.50 10.00 0.81

(See 2015-2017, April 21, 2016 and Oct. 23, 2024 releases)

