Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2026) - Dios Exploration inc. (TSXV: DOS) (Dios) is pleased to report the nomination of Mr. Luc Gervais as Director of Dios. Mr. Gervais has more than 40 years of experience in engineering, construction, and maintenance in the mining and metallurgical sectors. Throughout his career, he held various management positions with metallurgical producers, contractors, and engineering consulting firms, where he contributed constructively to numerous projects. He led several studies for mining companies and has been involved in projects in Canada and abroad. A mining engineer and graduate of Université Laval, Mr. Gervais is recognized for his collaborative approach, rigor, and balanced perspective on business issue.

He is a director of Bullion Gold Resources Corp., Fokus Mining Corp., and Mosaic Minerals Corp., and was a director of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (acquired by Iamgold Corp. in 2024).

"We are very pleased with the appointment of Luc Gervais, who brings another dimension of expertise to our Board. His experience and knowledge of the mining sector are valuable assets for Dios future development," said Marie-Jose Girard, President and CEO of Dios.

The Board grants Mr. Gervais incentive stock options to purchase up to 125,000 Common Shares of Dios at $0.07 per share for five years, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

Mrs. Aline Leclerc is stepping down from the Board, but will remain as technical advisor.

About Dios Exploration inc.

Dios Exploration inc. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DOS) developing the Au33 Gold Project (Heberto), James Bay, Quebec.

