Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 8, 2026) - Dios Exploration (TSXV: DOS) reports processing of a high-resolution drone magnetic survey completed this Fall on Dios' wholly-owned AU33 gold property and Heberto Gold discovery extents, James Bay, QC, near Eastmain hydropower facilities.

Survey flown by Terrascope to a mean altitude of 25 m above ground totaled of 819.5 line kilometres along 35m spaced EW lines, with detailed 17.5 m spacing on Heberto Gold extents and Mitsumis lake breccia area, focused on further defining gold targets and related structures for drilling.

Structural studies of this high-resolution magnetic data combined with Dios' historical data were undertaken to define and understand which set of structures has higher gold potential.

The large Mitsumis batholith is strongly magnetic and intruded by a series of younger plugs that might have brought up gold mineralized fluids. Gold mineralization is often found near these smaller intrusives on Au33, in association with north-north-east structures.

Such a NNE structure was thus identified at Heberto, opening up a new area for further drilling and extent for Heberto Gold.

New gold targets were also defined where there NNE structures are suddenly cut by a low mag, such low magnetic areas often indicative of demagnetization related to mineralized fluid flow.

Reprocessing of Heberto Gold historical drilling will start soon in view of this structural analysis to optimize next drilling. The team is very much enthusiastic with these results.

The structural analysis was completed by Lucie Mathieu PGeo. of Consultation GeoX inc. This release was approved by Marie-José Girard, MSc, PGeo, National Instrument 43-101 qualified person.

