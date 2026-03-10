Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Dios Exploration (TSXV: DOS) confirms receipt of ATI-Authorizations for Impact Exploration Work covering drilling and stripping activities on wholly-owned AU33 gold project hosting Heberto discovery, Eeyou Istchee James-Bay, QC.

Dios' management is pleased to report a minimum 2,000 metres of diamond drilling as a start on Heberto Gold and extents and on the Northeast structural targets.

Gold targets from recent structural analysis of high-resolution magnetic survey completed on Au33 were uncovered (January 8, 2026 release) and some of them, such as the Northeast targets, are found to be associated with highly anomalous goldbearing B-soils, and highly anomalous goldbearing tills down-ice.

In addition to drilling, detailed B-horizon sampling is planned in other gold target potential areas outlined by the structural survey analysis to plan further diamond drilling.

In the vicinities of Eastmain-1 hydropower Bernard-Landry facilities. Au33 project is accessible year-round via the road going eastward from James Bay Road, 60 km north of Nemiscau village. This release was approved by Marie-José Girard, MSc, PGeo, National Instrument 43-101 qualified person.

Dios Exploration Inc. is a Canadian mining exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: DOS) developing the Au33 Gold Project (Heberto), James Bay, Quebec.

