WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has signed a memorandum urging all Defense Department civilian employees to prepare five bullet points detailing their work accomplishments from the prior week.On Monday, those employees can expect an email from the Defense Department requesting that same information, he wrote in the memo. Within 48 hours they are expected to reply to that email, with their accomplishments included, and add their supervisors as recipients.The responses will be consolidated internally within the department in order to satisfy related directives from the Office of Personnel Management, Hegseth said in a video statement released at the weekend.Last month, OPM had sent a request for the same information, but the department's Office of Personnel and Readiness told employees to stand down on the request while the department worked with OPM to get more clear guidance on what is expected.'The Department of Defense initially paused this directive ... but now requires all DOD civilian employees to submit five bullets on their previous week's achievements,' Hegseth said in his memorandum.Hegseth has warned that the Defense Department employees who fail to respond to the mail may face 'further review.'He noted that responses to the email should not include classified or sensitive information.Civilian employees who will not have email access in the 48 hours following delivery of the email due to being on leave, shift work or other reasons, are to complete the request within 48 hours of regaining access, the secretary wrote.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX