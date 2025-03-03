Irving Resources Inc: Irving Reports Management Changes

Irving Resources Inc. (CSE:IRV)(OTCQX:IRVRF) ("Irving" or the "Company") reports the retirement of Mr. Haruo Harada as a director of Irving and as president of its subsidiary, Irving Resources Japan GK. He will remain as an advisor to the Company.

"Mr. Harada has been an invaluable member of the team from the inception of Irving Japan. We thank Mr. Harada for his dedication and service for all these years and wish him the very best in his retirement," reflected Ms. Akiko Levinson, Irving's president and chief executive officer.

Irving is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Takashi Yoshie as president of Irving Japan, effective March 1, 2025.

Mr. Takashi Yoshie is an economic geologist with over 40 years of experience in positions including exploration geologist, Chief Geologist and Manager of Mines Division, Managing Director and General Manager Exploration Division and Deputy General Manager for multiple subsidiary companies of JX Nippon Mining (currently JX Advanced Metals), one of the largest mining houses in Japan. He has vast experience exploring for porphyry and epithermal deposits of copper, gold and other metals in the circum-Pacific region. Mr. Yoshie holds a BSc from Tohoku University, Sendai, Japan.

"Mr. Yoshie joined Irving Japan as an advisor in November 2023, and he played an integral role in the completion of the agreement with JX Advanced Metals in late 2024. We very much look forward to working with Mr. Yoshie as president of Irving Japan," commented Ms. Levinson.

About Irving Resources Inc.:

Irving is a junior exploration company with a focus on gold in Japan. Irving resulted from completion of a plan of arrangement involving Irving, Gold Canyon Resources Inc. and First Mining Finance Corp. Additional information can be found on the Company's website: www.IRVresources.com.

