Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Andean Precious Metals Corp. (TSX: APM) (OTCQX: ANPMF) ("Andean" or the "Company") will report its fourth quarter and year-end 2024 financial and operating results after market close on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. Management will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at 9:00 am ET to present the results.

Participants may join the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:

Participants may listen to the webcast by registering on our website at www.andeanpm.com or via the following link https://www.gowebcasting.com/13970.

Participants may also listen to the conference call by calling North American toll free 1-833-821-0164, or 1-647-846-2305 outside the U.S. or Canada.

An archived reply of the webcast will be available for 90 days at: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13970 or the Company website at www.andeanpm.com .

About Andean Precious Metals

Andean is a growing precious metals producer focused on expanding into top-tier jurisdictions in the Americas. The Company owns and operates the San Bartolomé processing facility in Potosí, Bolivia and the Soledad Mountain mine in Kern County, California, and is well-funded to act on future growth opportunities. Andean's leadership team is committed to creating value; fostering safe, sustainable and responsible operations; and achieving our ambition to be a multi-asset, mid-tier precious metals producer.

