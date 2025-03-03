Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Benton Resources Inc. (TSXV: BEX) ("Benton" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it continues to build on the high-grade copper mineralization present within the Great Burnt Main Zone ("GBMZ"). The Company recently completed drill hole GB-25-60, it's second drill hole from west to east, testing an area of the GBMZ believed to be lower-grade based on historical drilling, and continuing the hole eastward to hit the Footwall Zone. GB-25-60 cut a 15.00 m section of mineralization with 10.40 m of massive and semi-massive sulphide with heavy chalcopyrite from 137.40 m to 147.90 m (Photos 1 and 2, Figure 1). Core angles on the zone are estimated to be 80-90% true thickness. The Company anticipates that additional drilling will be required to test/upgrade these historical areas of weaker mineralization. The Company continues to believe that re-drilling of the historical areas is very important, as the closest historical hole GB31, located approximately 12.00 m away, cut 8.84 m at 1.09% Cu. GB-25-60 continued eastward to a final depth of 310 m and also intersected a 5.00 m stringer zone interpreted to be the Footwall Zone from 272.20 to 277.20 m.

In addition, the Company would like to report that it has intersected two significant zones of heavy stringer to semi-massive mineralization under the surface area of the North Stringer Zone ("NSZ") (Photos 3 and 4). Hole GB-25-59 was designed to test a detailed ground magnetic anomaly approximately 200 m north of the GBMZ and the stratigraphy of the NSZ at depth. The hole cut two well mineralized chalcopyrite-pyrrhotite zones from 172.40 m to 174.40 m and a second zone 182.60 m to 186.80 m. This is the deepest hole in the northern part of the system and the Company is planning immediate follow-up with downhole geophysics commencing this week, to be followed by further drilling.

The current drill program, totalling 3,220 m to date, has targeted several new areas and zones, including the North Stringer/Footwall Zones, various shallow magnetic and geophysical anomalies and areas where highly anomalous copper and gold mineralization was discovered on surface. Most holes have intersected weak to strong mineralization with assay results expected shortly.

The Company has currently paused drilling as it awaits results and completes its geophysical program. Eastern Geophysics Limited has been contracted for the downhole EM surveying of several new drill holes including the deep zone at the north end of the NSZ in GB-25-59. Benton will also complete a deep surface ground EM survey over selected areas of the Great Burnt Project, including the South Pond Copper-Gold deposit.

Photo 1: Drillhole GB-25-60, Main Zone

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/243055_46969056a406f904_002full.jpg

Photo 2: Drillhole GB-25-60, Main Zone

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/243055_46969056a406f904_003full.jpg

Photo 3: Drillhole GB-25-59 Deep NSZ Sulphide

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/243055_46969056a406f904_004full.jpg

Photo 4: Drillhole GB-25-59 Deep NSZ Sulphide

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/243055_46969056a406f904_005full.jpg

Figure 1: Great Burnt Copper Deposit Longitudinal Section

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3657/243055_46969056a406f904_006full.jpg

Benton has a 70% interest in the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Project with Homeland Nickel Inc. holding the remaining 30%, where they are funding their respective interest, with Benton as the project operator.

The Company would also like to express its appreciation to the Newfoundland and Labrador Provincial Government's Junior Exploration Assistance program for financial grants supporting mineral exploration projects in the province. Benton has been fortunate to have received these grants, which are an important catalyst for mineral exploration in this highly favourable mining jurisdiction.

The Company will be exhibiting at the upcoming Prospectors and Developers Association of Canada Conference in Toronto from March 2 to March 5 at booth No. 2117 in the Investors Exchange.

QA/QC Protocols

Core and rock samples, including standards, blanks and duplicates, are submitted to Eastern Analytical Ltd., Springdale, Newfoundland for preparation and analysis. All samples were acquired by saw-cut (channels/drill core) with one-half submitted for assay and one-half retained for reference, or hand (rocks) and delivered, by Benton personnel, in sealed bags, to the Springdale lab of Eastern Analytical, which is an accredited assay lab that conforms to the requirements of ISO/IEC 17025. Samples are analyzed using Eastern's Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34 method that delivers a 34-element package utilizing a 200 mg subsample totally dissolved in four acids and analyzed by ICP-OES analytical technique. Overlimits are analysed with Eastern's atomic absorption method, using a 0.200 g to 2.00 g of sample, digested with three acids. All reported assays are uncut. Eastern Analytical Ltd. achieved ISO 17025 accreditation in February 2014 (for more details on the scope of accreditation visit the CALA website).

QP

Stephen House (P.Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for Benton Resources Inc., the 'Qualified Person' under National Instrument 43-101, has approved the scientific and technical disclosure in this news release and prepared or supervised its preparation.

About Benton Resources Inc.

Benton Resources is a well-financed mineral exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BEX. Benton has a diversified, highly prospective property portfolio and holds large equity positions in other mining companies that are advancing high-quality assets. Whenever possible, BEX retains net smelter return (NSR) royalties with potential long-term cash flow.

Benton is focused on advancing its high-grade Copper-Gold Great Burnt Project in central Newfoundland, which has a Mineral Resource estimate of 667,000 tonnes @ 3.21% Cu Indicated and 482,000 @ 2.35% Cu Inferred. The Project has an excellent geological setting covering 25 km of strike and boasts six known Cu-Au-Ag zones over 15 km that are all open for expansion. Further potential for discovery is excellent given the extensive number of untested geophysical targets and Cu-Au soil anomalies.

All drilling phases at Great Burnt to date have returned impressive results including: GB-23-02: 13.00 m of 8.31% Cu, incl 3.00 m of 12.80% Cu GB-23-04: 26.87 m of 7.18% Cu, incl 11.16 m of 10.28% Cu GB-23-12: 25.42 m of 5.51% Cu, incl 1.00 m of 8.77% Cu, 82.00g/t Ag, 4.43g/t Au GB-23-15: 22.59 m of 5.03% Cu, incl 0.50 m of 20.00% Cu GB-23-21: 24.00 m of 5.81% Cu, incl 7.00 m of 11.47% Cu GB-23-22: 21.68 m of 3.59% Cu, incl 2.00 m of 15.3% Cu.

Drilling at the South Pond Gold Zone, approximately 7.5 km north of the Great Burnt Copper-Gold Zone, has confirmed a robust gold-mineralized system over 2.5 km with robust results including: SP-24-03: 43.75 m of 1.62 g/t Au, SP-24-07: 74.20 m of 1.43g/t Au, SP-24-15: 22.50 m of 1.24 g/t Au and SP-24-32: 54.5 m of 1.88 g/t Au and is open for expansion in all directions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Benton Resources Inc.,

"Stephen Stares"

Stephen Stares, President

Parties interested in seeking more information about properties available for option can contact Mr. Stares at the number below.

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements."

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

