Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Thunder Gold Corp (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that exploration has resumed at its 100%-owned, 2,500-hectare, Tower Mountain Gold Property (the "Property" or "Tower Mountain"), located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, 50 kilometres west of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights:

50 line-kilometre ground magnetic survey over the entire Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex ("TMIC") to prioritize the multiple gold-in-soil anomalies identified in Q4-2024.





Phase 1 Drilling Program (1,200 metres) expanding the recently discovered P-Target along the eastern margin of the TMIC.





Phase 2 Drilling Program (1,800 metres), targeting gaps in drill hole coverage within the Western Contact Zone of the TMIC, in advance of an initial NI 43-101 mineral resource estimate.

Crews are currently mobilizing to the Tower Mountain Property to complete a surface magnetic survey (50 line-km) targeting the perimeter of the TMIC. Survey lines will be spaced 100 metres apart, with stations every 12.5 metres along each line; estimated completion is mid-April 2025. Results of this survey shall be used to prioritize follow up infill soil geochemistry, surface stripping and diamond drilling of the multiple, untested, gold-in-soil anomalies identified in September 2024.

The Company plans a phased drilling program at Tower Mountain. The objective is to demonstrate potential for rapid growth of the current known gold mineralization that is drill-defined along both the western and eastern TMIC contacts. Drilling will focus on the recently discovered P and 37-38 targets, discovered in 2023 (Figure 1).

Phase 1 Drilling

Phase 1 drilling will focus on expansion of the P-Target, along the highly prospective eastern TMIC contact. The objective for the P-Target drilling is to demonstrate continuity of mineralization over a 400-metre x 200-metre x 100-metre volume of rock at average grades of 1.0 to 2.0 g/t Au.

The P-Target is an intensely silicified and carbonatized monzonite, discovered in September 2024. Drilling in November 2024 established that the mineralized host rocks extend for over 100 metres along a northwest strike (Figure 2) The altered monzonite sub-crops at surface and persists for 30 metres down-dip (Figure 3).

The true width of the mineralized monzonite ranges from 25 metres (northwestern limit of drilling) to over 40 metres at the southeastern limit of drilling, suggesting potential thickening to the southeast. The monzonite strikes northwest - southeast and dips 50° to 55° to the southwest (Figure 3).

A strong, multi-sample soil geochemical anomaly lies 500 metres to the southeast of the last drilled section (Figure 1). This gold-in-soil anomaly is coincident with the interpreted TMIC contact within a strong magnetic low, another vector for gold mineralization. All gold mineralization observed at Tower Mountain correlates to intervals of intense to strong magnetic destruction.

FIGURE 1. SOIL GEOCHEMISTRY WITH PLANNED 2025 DRILL TARGETS AND GOLD ZONES.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/243058_thundergold_figure1.jpg

Phase 2 Drilling

P2 drilling will focus on the 37-38 Target, discovered in 2023 (Figure 1). The 37-38 Target is currently defined by two drill holes, spaced 100 metres apart.

TM23-137 intersected 963.0 g/t over 1.5 metres (125.0 to 127.0 metres), the highest grade ever reported at Tower Mountain. The high-grade result is bounded by 0.79 g/t Au over 21 metres (104.5 to 125.5 metres) and 0.61 g/t over 19.9 metres (127.0 to 146.9 metres). Other significant intervals include 0.95 g/t Au over 17.0 metres (187.5 to 204.5 metres), 0.89 g/t Au over 10.2 metres (249.5 to 259.7 metres), 0.65 g/t Au over 22.5 metres (275.0 to 297.5 metres) and 2.49 g/t Au over 9.0 metres (349.5 to 358.5 metres).

TM23-138, drilled 100 metres to the north, intersected 1.18 g/t Au over 19.0 metres (41.5 to 60.5 metres), 0.45 g/t Au over 16.0 metres (83.0 to 99.0 metres), 0.63 g/t Au over 38 metres ( 99.0 to 137.0 metres), 1.67 g/t Au over 8.0 metres (137.0 to 145.0 metres) and 1.86 g/t Au over 10.4 metres (151.6 to 162.0 metres) (Figure 4).

The proposed drilling at the 37-38 Target also offers the opportunity to rapidly establish a large, mineralized target. The objective for the 37-38 Target drilling is to demonstrate continuity of mineralization over a 200-metre x 200-metre x 100-metre volume of rock at an average grade of 0.75 to 1.25 g/t Au.

FIGURE 2. P-TARGET SOIL GEOCHEMISTRY WITH PLANNED 2025 PHASE 1 DRILL HOLES.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/243058_thundergold_figure2.jpg

Further to the south, the A-Zone (Figure 1) was traced by drilling in 2021 for 100 metres to a maximum depth of 35 metres from surface. Grades from surface sampling and drilling ranged from 2.0 to 4.0 g/t Au across an interpreted true width of approximately 20.0 metres. The A-Zone strikes northwest and dips sub-horizontally to the southeast. Neither the strike nor down-dip continuity is closed off by drilling. The proposed Phase 2 drilling at the A-Zone is designed to test for continuity of this high-grade zone along the interpreted strike direction.

Wes Hanson, President and CEO stated, "In my opinion, as a geologist with over forty years of hands-on experience, few properties offer the growth potential and low exploration costs offered by Tower Mountain. This is a property that can increase in size rapidly and its location, adjacent to ALL necessary critical infrastructure, reduces the exploration discovery costs significantly. Since 2022, we have identified and confirmed by drilling, two new targets, both of which have the potential to rapidly increase the mineralized footprint at Tower Mountain. Our 2025 exploration program is focused on demonstrating that growth potential, at two locations along the perimeter to the TMIC. The current, drill-defined, conceptual exploration target along the western contact of the TMIC ranges between 40 to 80 million tonnes averaging 0.80 to 1.20 g/t Au. Our objective in 2025 is to demonstrate potential to double the conceptual target and to increase the geological confidence along the western contact mineralization in advance of an initial mineral resource estimate later in 2025."

FIGURE 3. P-TARGET SECTION 300 WITH PLANNED 2025 PHASE 1 DRILL HOLES.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/243058_dadfd3b404effabc_003full.jpg

FIGURE 4. CROSS SECTION FOR 37- 38 TARGET WITH PLANNED 2025 PHASE 2 DRILL HOLES.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/243058_dadfd3b404effabc_004full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Diamond drilling utilizes NQ diameter tooling. The core is received at the on-site logging facility where it is, photographed, logged for geotechnical, physical properties and geological data. Samples are identified, recorded, and cut in half by wet diamond saw. Half the core is sent for assay at an accredited laboratory with the remaining half core stored on site. A standard sample length of 1.5 metres is employed, varying only at major lithological contacts.

Certified standards and blanks are randomly inserted into the sample stream and constitute approximately 5-10% of the sample stream. Certified standards and blank performance are monitored with any failures evaluated and investigated to determine if said failure is a result of error during submission. Any unexplained failures are identified and the five samples preceding and following the failure are re-assayed. In addition, standards and blanks are inserted into the re-assayed interval stream to monitor analytical performance.

Samples are shipped to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where sample preparation and analyses are completed. All samples are analyzed for gold using a 30-gram lead collection fire assay fusion (FA) with an atomic absorption (AAS) finish. All assay results greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using a gravimetric analysis.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 100%-owned Tower Mountain Gold Property is located adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway, approximately 50-km west of the international port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The 2,500-hectare property surrounds the largest, exposed, intrusive complex in the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt where most known gold occurrences have been described as occurring either within, or proximal to, intrusive rocks. Gold at Tower Mountain is localized within extremely altered rocks parallel to the western contact of the intrusive centre. Drilling has established anomalous gold extending out from the intrusive contact for over 500 metres along a 1,500-metre strike length, to depths of over 500 metres from surface. The remaining 75% of the perimeter surrounding the intrusion shows identical geology, alteration, and geophysical response, offering a compelling exploration opportunity.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corporation, formerly White Metal Resources. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com

