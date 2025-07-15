Thunder Bay, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 15, 2025) - Thunder Gold Corp (TSXV: TGOL) (FSE: Z25) (OTCQB: TGOLF) (formerly White Metal Resources Corp) ("Thunder Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the Phase Two drill program at it's 100%-owned, 2,500 hectare, Tower Mountain Gold Property, located in the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, 50 kilometres west of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Highlights:

Thirteen (13) holes (1,773 metres) of a planned 1,800 metre program completed.

All-in cost per metre less than C $260.

Four holes (333 metres) tested the southeast limit of the P-Target, 75 metres southeast of TM24-160 (0.93 g/t Au over 41.8 metres). Four holes, (357 metres) tested the on-strike continuity of the A-Target where historical drilling failed to close this zone of at surface, high-grade mineralization along strike. One hole was drilled 50 metres northwest of TM21-117 (1.30 g/t Au over 30.0 metres). The remaining three holes were drilled 50 metres southeast of TM21-108 (3.94 g/t Au over 23.8 metres). Four holes, (1,008 metres), tested the 3738 target identified in 2023 by holes TM23-137 (35.14 g/t Au over 41.0 metres including 941.0 g/t over 1.5 metres) and TM23-138 (0.71 g/t over 119.0 metres). Table 1.0 (below) provides the collar location and orientation of the Phase Two drill holes. One hole tested the H-Target, 1,200 metres to the northwest of the P-Target (Reference: See Figure 1.0 below).

TABLE 1.0 - PHASE TWO DRILL HOLE COLLAR DETAILS

TARGET HOLE ID EAST NORTH ELEV. BEARING DIP DEPTH P TM25-170 302187 5377513 495 35 -55 81

TM25-171 302187 5377513 495 35 -45 75

TM25-172 302187 5377513 495 35 -65 90

TM25-173 302187 5377513 495 80 -57 87 A TM25-174 300473 5377394 455 30 -45 102

TM25-175 300551 5377308 464 30 -50 102

TM25-176 300601 5377296 477 30 -50 102

TM25-177 300601 5377296 477 210 -50 51 3738 TM25-178 300555 5377591 440 90 -50 252

TM25-179 300550 5377691 433 90 -50 252

TM25-180 300503 5377641 435 90 -50 252

TM25-181 300403 5377641 435 90 -50 252 H TM25-182 301247 5378310 413 30 -45 75

Wes Hanson, President and CEO stated, "The Phase Two drill program was completed on time and on budget with 1,773 metres of a planned 1,800 metres completed. Sample cutting is in progress and results from Phase Two are expected early to mid-August. Phase Two results will determine the scope of our Phase Three drill program, which is fully funded and expected to commence in September 2025. In the coming weeks we plan to complete infill soil geochemistry (100-metre line spacings and 25-metre sample intervals), targeting the broad, gold-in-soil anomaly parallel to the southern contact of the Tower Mountain Intrusive Complex. This area is un-tested, and the infill soil geochemistry will assist in targeting the initial drill holes in this area."

FIGURE 1.0 - Soil Geochemistry w Historical and 2025 Phase Two Drill Locations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5364/258835_f514860254a39a65_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Diamond drilling utilizes NQ diameter tooling. The core is received at the on-site logging facility where it is, photographed, logged for geotechnical, physical properties and geological data. Samples are identified, recorded, and cut in half by wet diamond saw. Half the core is sent for assay at an accredited laboratory with the remaining half core stored on site. A standard sample length of 1.5 meters is employed, varying only at major lithological contacts. Certified standards and blanks are randomly inserted into the sample stream and constitute approximately 5-10% of the sample stream. Certified standards and blank performance is monitored with any failures evaluated and investigated to determine if said failure is a result of error during submission. Any unexplained failures are identified and the five samples preceding and following the failure are re-assayed. In addition, standards and blanks are inserted into the re-assayed interval stream to monitor analytical performance. Samples are shipped to the Activation Laboratories Ltd. facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario, where sample preparation and analyses are completed. All samples are analyzed for gold using a 30-gram lead collection fire assay fusion (FA) with an atomic absorption (AAS) finish. All assay results greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-assayed using a gravimetric analysis.

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO of Thunder Gold Corp., who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101.

About the Tower Mountain Gold Property

The 100%-owned Tower Mountain Gold Property is located adjacent to the Trans-Canada highway, approximately 50-km west of the international port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The 2,500-hectare property surrounds the largest, exposed, intrusive complex in the eastern Shebandowan Greenstone Belt where most known gold occurrences have been described as occurring either within, or proximal to, intrusive rocks. Gold at Tower Mountain is localized within extremely altered rocks parallel to the western contact of the intrusive centre. Drilling has established anomalous gold extending out from the intrusive contact for over 500 metres along a 1,500-metre strike length, to depths of over 500 metres from surface. The remaining 75% of the perimeter surrounding the intrusion shows identical geology, alteration, and geophysical response, offering a compelling exploration opportunity.

About Thunder Gold Corp.

Thunder Gold Corporation, formerly White Metal Resources. is a junior exploration company focused on gold discovery in Canada. For more information about the Company please visit: www.thundergoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Wes Hanson, P.Geo., President and CEO

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives and assumptions made as of the date of this news release, including without limitation; anticipated results of geophysical drilling programs, geological interpretations and potential mineral recovery. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with mining and exploration; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in exploration or development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of prefeasibility and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to the gold price and other commodity price fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty or reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law, to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or changes in management's estimates, projections or opinions. Actual events or results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements or from the Company's expectations or projections.

