NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA announces the acquisition and launch of Acetylcysteine Injection, 6 gm/30 mL Single-Dose Vials.The company acquired the ANDA for Acetylcysteine Injection, 6 gm/30 mL Single-Dose Vials from Aspen Pharma USA Inc.The newly launched product is expected to have the same therapeutic effect as the listed drug product upon which the Agency relied as the basis of safety and effectiveness, Acetadote Injection, 6 gm/30 mL Single-Dose Vials of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc.The company noted that the Acetadote Injection, 6 gm/30 mL Single-Dose Vials market achieved annual sales of approximately $15.2 million, as per IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending January 2025.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX