RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE: RBC), a leading international manufacturer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems for the industrial, defense and aerospace industries, today announced that it will participate in the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference at the JW Marriott Orlando Grande Lakes in Orlando, FL on March 4, 2025, and the Bank of America Global Industrials Conference at the Landmark Hotel in London on March 18, 2025. Materials shared during the conference will be available online at: https://investor.rbcbearings.com.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of highly engineered precision bearings, components and essential systems. The Company is primarily focused on producing highly technical or regulated bearing products and components requiring sophisticated design, testing, and manufacturing capabilities for the diversified industrial, aerospace, and defense markets. The Company is headquartered in Oxford, Connecticut.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250303966886/en/

Contacts:

Rob Moffatt

Director of Corporate Development IR

investors@rbcbearings.com