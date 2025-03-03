Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Breaking Barriers: Women Leading the Charge in the Spirits Industry

From master blenders to rising stars, women are reshaping the world of whisky, gin, rum, and beyond, with Bacardi paving the way for a more inclusive future in the drinks industry.

Men may have traditionally dominated the spirits industry, but innovators are striving to change the image of distillers. When it comes to dark, aged spirits, the challenge is two-fold, with women historically excluded as the makers - or even drinkers - of whisky, Scotch and Cognac.

The Modern Face of Whisky is striving for better. With a campaign to challenge the stereotypical image of whisky drinkers, the stock image library (created by OurWhisky Foundation) promotes the many faces of whisky enthusiasts. Challenging outdated stereotypes, a wealth of women and people of all genders, races and ages enjoying the spirit are featured in the collection.

Now, the industry is waking up to the talent of skilled artisans - recognizing the influence and continued dominance of female distillers and blenders. Bacardi is proud to have four female Maestros shaping the future of the industry and its drinks - Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender, DEWAR'S® Scotch whisky; Anne Brock, Master Distiller, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® gin; Nancy Duarte, Master Blender, SANTA TERESA® rum; and Agathe Boinot, Cellar Master, D'USSÉ® Cognac, whose appointment made her the youngest female cellar master of the world's major Cognac houses.

In 2024, Macleod was named Master Blender of the Year by the International Whisky Competition® for a sensational sixth consecutive time, and is celebrated in the DEWAR'S® "Here's to the Story" marketing campaign, appearing in the advert as one of the inspiring storytellers and creative minds that has shaped the brand over the centuries.

"Perceptions are shifting, and now women can see the potential for a bright, exciting future career working with spirits. I'm very proud to play my part in that by nurturing future female talent in my team." Stephanie Macleod, Master Blender Dewar's® Scotch Whisky

Beyond championing established artisans, Bacardi is also building bridges for access. In 2025, the brand will host two all-female cohorts of its pioneering "Shake Your Future" program in India. The training is designed to help unemployed and underrepresented young adults build careers in the world of mixology. Classes help master bartending basics, covering subjects like mixology, flairing as well as complementary business areas such as personal branding, social media and communication.

The visibility of women at the top of drinks world is empowering the cohort industrywide. Today, over three quarters (76%) of women working in the beverage alcohol industry feel they can be their authentic selves at work and would encourage other women to pursue a career in the sector, according to research from Deloitte.1

