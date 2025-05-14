Bacardi-Martini, Inc.: Bacardi-Owned BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Announces 'Electrifying' Global Partnership With E1 Series

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE invites the world to 'Step Into The Blue' as it joins E1, the world's first all-electric power boat racing Championship, as Official Gin Partner of the UIM E1 World Championship - a global spectacle backed by some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment

HAMILTON, BM / ACCESS Newswire / May 14, 2025 / Bacardi-owned BOMBAY SAPPHIRE® is stepping into the world of sports entertainment, announcing a new global partnership with E1 Series - the world's first all-electric race boat Championship that combines sports, entertainment and a respect for the world's 'natural blues.'

The partnership sees BOMBAY SAPPHIRE become the Official Gin Partner of the UIM E1 World Championship. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE branding will appear across the Championship, with teams backed by some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment, including Marc Anthony, Steve Aoki, LeBron James, Virat Kohli, Rafa Nadal and Will Smith.

Each E1 team competes with one male and one female pilot who are drawn from the worlds of motorsport and power boat racing. Beyond the racing, teams actively engage with the local communities the series races in to promote efforts to regenerate the world's oceans and aquatic ecosystems.

Natasha Curtin, Global VP at BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, comments: "This partnership between BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and E1 is a bold new chapter in our global journey - and brings our 'Step Into The Blue' campaign to life on an electrifying, international stage. We're proud to join forces with E1 to celebrate innovation, sustainability, and the awe-inspiring beauty of the world's most breathtaking natural blues - while marking our first ever foray into global sports entertainment.

She continues: "Like BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, E1 is dedicated to inviting audiences to be part of immersive and inspiring moments - and unlocking a world of beautiful experiences that not only captivate but are also underpinned by a passion for showcasing the multisensorial beauty of the natural world."

With E1 driving change in marine mobility and sustainability, the two partners are united by a shared passion for cherishing the beauty of the natural world. BOMBAY SAPPHIRE will become the Presenting Partner of the E1 Series Blue Impact Championship, designed to protect nature's natural blues, and heal water and local ecosystems where the championship takes place.????

As part of the Bacardi family of brands, protecting the planet is a priority for BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and has been for over 25 years. Crafted using a unique blend of 10 hand-selected botanicals from sustainably certified suppliers from around the world, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is distilled at Laverstoke Mill in the south of England, using a signature vapour infusion process that gently extracts the botanicals' natural flavours, creating the vibrant and versatile taste that BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is known for.

When it opened its doors in 2014, the distillery's design was awarded "Outstanding" by BREEAM®, one of the world's leading environmental assessments for buildings, and in 2023, the site achieved Wildlife Habitat Council certification, recognising efforts to support local wildlife and biodiversity.

Rodi Basso, founder and CEO of E1, said: "Welcoming BOMBAY SAPPHIRE as a Championship partner solidifies E1's status as one of the most compelling commercial opportunities in global sport and entertainment. With celebrity star power, highly competitive racing, and a purpose to accelerate change, we're the sport of tomorrow that innovative brands are backing today.

"In E1, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE has found a natural home. It is a partnership that is built on a shared passion for sustainability and we're energised to deliver impactful change together as we redefine racing on water."

BOMBAY SAPPHIRE will also be the Official Cocktail of E1, serving up BOMBAY SAPPHIRE and tonics and BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Sparkling Lemon cocktails to invited guests of the Ocean Club, E1's exclusive hospitality offering.

The partnership is the first major activation from BOMBAY SAPPHIRE, since its just-launched Step Into The Blue, a new fully integrated global campaign that is being executed through-the-line. Step Into The Blue invites people to immerse themselves in a beautiful, blue world, and celebrates the brand's role in bringing the beauty of the moment to life.

About BOMBAY SAPPHIRE®

Based on a recipe that dates back to 1761, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is crafted using a unique blend of 10 hand-selected botanicals from sustainably certified suppliers from around the world. We distil our gin at Laverstoke Mill in the south of England and it's here that our signature vapour infusion process gently extracts the botanicals' natural flavours, creating the vibrant and versatile taste that BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is known for. When it opened its doors in 2014, our distillery's design was awarded "Outstanding" by BREEAM®, one of the world's leading environmental assessments for buildings, and in 2023, it achieved Wildlife Habitat Council certification, recognizing our efforts to support local wildlife and biodiversity.

This year BOMBAY SAPPHIRE is putting its iconic blue bottle front and centre with the launch of its new brand platform 'Step Into The Blue'. The global campaign invites people to immerse themselves in a beautiful, blue world, and celebrates the brand's role in bringing the beauty of the moment to life.

The BOMBAY SAPPHIRE brand?has been part of the portfolio of Bacardi Limited, headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda for more than 25 years. Bacardi Limited refers to the Bacardi group of companies, including Bacardi International Limited.

About the UIM E1 World Championship

E1 is the world's first and only all-electric raceboat championship sanctioned by the Union Internationale Motonautique (UIM), the international governing body for powerboating activities. The UIM E1 World Championship was established to create a new, exciting and competitive on-water racing Championship using electric technologies to focus efforts on innovations that help protect and restore our urban waters and coastal areas.

The Championship sees teams featuring both a male and female pilot. Racing on the water in iconic cities around the world including Jeddah, Doha, Monaco, and Miami, teams are owned by some of the biggest names on the planet. These already include LeBron James, Will Smith, Marc Anthony and Steve Aoki from the world of entertainment, Rafael Nadal, Tom Brady, Virat Kohli and Didier Drogba from the world of sport and Marcelo Claure from the world of business.

E1 pilots navigate tight and technical circuits behind the wheel of the electric E1 RaceBirds. For the latest news and updates, follow us at @E1Series on Facebook , X and Instagram . ChampionsOfTheWater

