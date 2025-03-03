Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Montréal Exchange (MX), Canada's derivatives exchange, announced the launch of options on 10 CIBC Canadian Depositary Receipts (CDRs), marking a significant expansion of investment opportunities for Canadian investors.

The new CDR options, listed on MX and available at the opening of trading today, provide investors with access to options on fractional shares of U.S. companies while trading in Canadian dollars on a Canadian exchange. CDR options allow investors to gain exposure via options to high demand U.S. underlyings in Canadian dollars, providing new opportunities for retail investors to diversify their portfolios within the Canadian market.

"We're proud of the continued evolution of our growing platform, now adding CDR options to our rapidly expanding product suite," said Elliot Scherer, Managing Director and Global Head, Wealth Solutions Group at CIBC Capital Markets. "As investors look for more ways to invest in global companies, we look forward to furthering our CDR offering and developing industry-leading solutions to meet investor demand."

"MX is committed to providing innovative and tailored investment solutions to its clients," said Robert Tasca, Managing Director, Derivatives Products and Services, Montréal Exchange. "With the launch of these options on CDRs, retail investors gain valuable portfolio management flexibility in Canadian dollars."

The following CDRs are available for options trading:

Advanced Micro Devices CDR - AMD

Alphabet CDR - GOOG

Amazon.com CDR - AMZN

Apple CDR - AAPL

Berkshire Hathaway CDR - BRK

Costco CDR - COST

Meta CDR - META

Microsoft CDR - MSFT

Nvidia CDR - NVDA

Tesla CDR - TSLA

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

