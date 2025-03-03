LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The world's first dual-fueled ammonia-powered ship has docked at a UK port on its way to London's West India Dock to showcase its technology.The 75-meter-long Singapore-flagged Fortescue Green Pioneer sailed to the UK to demonstrate the viability of ammonia as a sustainable marine fuel. Commissioned in March 2024, the vessel is the first of its kind, powered by a four-stroke engine, two of which are capable of being fueled by ammonia and diesel.Ammonia is a zero-carbon fuel, and an ammonia-powered vessel has the potential to substantially reduce greenhouse gas emissions when used for shipping.Fortescue Green Pioneer docked at the Port of Southampton at the weekend to undergo Port State Control inspections.The offshore supply ship will then travel to West India Dock in London to showcase its technology and capabilities to key maritime stakeholders, partners and the public.UK Maritime Minister Mike Kane said, 'It's great to welcome this pioneering, first-of-a-kind vessel to UK shores - this is exactly the kind of innovation that will drive forward decarbonisation in the shipping sector.''Through our UK SHORE program, we are committed to supporting the technology and alternative fuels needed to make zero-emission shipping a reality and establishing the UK as a clean energy superpower,' he added.Shipping is responsible for 3 percent of global emissions, pumping out more than 3mt CO2e per year. With the maritime industry accounting for more than 80 percent of world trade by volume, and an average vessel lifespan of 25-30 years, this is expected to jump to 8 percent of global emissions by 2050.Next month, the UN International Maritime Organisation is set to decide on a global fuel standard that will regulate greenhouse gas emissions intensity and a carbon pricing mechanism, the most important regulatory change in shipping in recent history.Fortescue Executive Chairman and Founder, Dr Andrew Forrest, said, 'Over the coming months, global shipping regulators at the International Maritime Organization have the chance to fast-track shipping's move away from dirty bunker fuel and embrace real zero fuel standards.'The early adoption of zero emission fuels such as green ammonia - and the bypassing of transitional fuels such as bio-fuels and LNG - would be a game-changer for global shipping.UK's Maritime and Coastguard Agency is currently working with other member states at the IMO to further develop the interim guidelines on the use of ammonia as a fuel with the expectation of them being reviewed, finalised and adopted into the main IGF code in the future.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX