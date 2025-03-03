CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), Monday announced that it has entered into a license and distribution agreement with CSL Seqirus (CSL) to exclusively commercialize NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET in Australia and New Zealand.
Under the agreement, Esperion will receive upfront and milestone payments of upto $5 million and will supply the finished product to CSL Seqirus at a profitable transfer price.
With this deal, both companies expressed commitment to expanding access to treatments and addressing the burden of cardiovascular disease.
ESPR is currently trading pre-market at 1.73, up 1.76 percent or $0.03 on the Nasdaq.
