CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR), Monday announced that it has entered into a license and distribution agreement with CSL Seqirus (CSL) to exclusively commercialize NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET in Australia and New Zealand.Under the agreement, Esperion will receive upfront and milestone payments of upto $5 million and will supply the finished product to CSL Seqirus at a profitable transfer price.With this deal, both companies expressed commitment to expanding access to treatments and addressing the burden of cardiovascular disease.ESPR is currently trading pre-market at 1.73, up 1.76 percent or $0.03 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX