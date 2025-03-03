Loar Holdings Inc.: Loar Holdings Inc. Announces Promotion of TC Queener to Executive Vice President

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2025 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) ("Loar," "we" and "our"), announces the promotion of TC Queener to Executive Vice President, reporting to CEO & Executive Co-Chairman Dirkson Charles. TC will have operational oversight for Hydra-Electric in Burbank, CA and SMR Technologies in Fenwick, WV.

"TC has a track record of strong operational and strategic leadership, and I am thrilled to have him on the executive team", said Dirkson Charles, Loar Holdings CEO and Executive Co-Chairman. "Equally as important to driving operational results TC brings a focus on intentionally building a culture consistent with Loar's values"

T.C. joined the Loar Group in 2018 and has since served in leadership roles across multiple sites, including his most recent position as President at Hydra Electric in Burbank, CA. With 15 years of experience in the aerospace industry, T.C. previously held various operational and sales leadership roles at AvtechTyee Inc. in Everett, WA.

T.C. earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering from Oregon State University.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Contact:

Ian McKillop

Loar Holdings Investor Relations

IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Holdings Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire