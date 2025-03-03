Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 03.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Trumps Krypto-Reserve löst Markt-Explosion aus - Pioneer AI Foundry setzt auf Solana!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40A34 | ISIN: US53947R1059 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
03.03.25
15:38 Uhr
72,62 US-Dollar
-0,38
-0,52 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LOAR HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LOAR HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
03.03.2025 15:38 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Loar Holdings Inc.: Loar Holdings Inc. Announces Promotion of TC Queener to Executive Vice President

Finanznachrichten News

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESS Newswire / March 3, 2025 / Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR) ("Loar," "we" and "our"), announces the promotion of TC Queener to Executive Vice President, reporting to CEO & Executive Co-Chairman Dirkson Charles. TC will have operational oversight for Hydra-Electric in Burbank, CA and SMR Technologies in Fenwick, WV.

"TC has a track record of strong operational and strategic leadership, and I am thrilled to have him on the executive team", said Dirkson Charles, Loar Holdings CEO and Executive Co-Chairman. "Equally as important to driving operational results TC brings a focus on intentionally building a culture consistent with Loar's values"

T.C. joined the Loar Group in 2018 and has since served in leadership roles across multiple sites, including his most recent position as President at Hydra Electric in Burbank, CA. With 15 years of experience in the aerospace industry, T.C. previously held various operational and sales leadership roles at AvtechTyee Inc. in Everett, WA.

T.C. earned his Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Manufacturing Engineering from Oregon State University.

About Loar Holdings Inc.

Loar Holdings Inc. is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of niche aerospace and defense components that are essential for today's aircraft and aerospace and defense systems. Loar has established relationships across leading aerospace and defense original equipment manufacturers and Tier Ones worldwide.

Contact:

Ian McKillop
Loar Holdings Investor Relations
IR@loargroup.com

SOURCE: Loar Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.