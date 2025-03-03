Match Group Promotes Hesam Hosseini to Chief Operating Officer; Gary Swidler to Step Down as President

DALLAS, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) today announced the promotion of Hesam Hosseini to Chief Operating Officer, effective April 1. After a decade in senior leadership roles at the company, Gary Swidler will step down as President on that date and continue as an advisor to the company until July 4, 2025, as part of a thoughtfully planned transition.

Hosseini, a seasoned leader within Match Group, brings extensive experience driving transformation and operational excellence across the company's global portfolio. Hosseini currently serves as CEO of Evergreen & Emerging Brands, where he has built a dynamic testing ground for new features and products at scale, strengthening Match Group's portfolio and driving long-term growth. In his new role, Hosseini will focus on driving growth and execution across the company while retaining oversight of the Evergreen & Emerging business unit and Match Group Trust & Safety. Additionally, he will now lead Corporate Development, Corporate Strategy, and the advertising sales team. Since initially joining Match Group in 2008, he has held multiple leadership roles, including CEO of Match and Match Affinity, CEO of Plenty of Fish, General Manager of New Initiatives, and General Manager of Match International.

"I want to congratulate Hesam and look forward to collaborating with him more closely during this pivotal time at Match Group," said Spencer Rascoff, CEO of Match Group. "Hesam is the right leader to take on the COO role at this moment; he brings a deep understanding of our business and a proven ability to scale and launch brands, drive efficiency, and execute strategic projects. I am confident that his leadership will elevate our portfolio as we continue to shape the future of digital connections. I also want to thank Gary for his leadership and dedication to the company over the years and wish him the best."

"I'm honored to step into this position at such an exciting time for Match Group," said Hesam Hosseini. "Our history of innovation has redefined how people connect, and I am committed to pushing those boundaries even further. Together, we will continue to create transformative experiences for our users, expand our vibrant network of global communities, and reimagine what's possible in how people meet and build relationships."

"Gary has set a standard for excellence during his tenure at Match Group," said Tom McInerney, Chairman of the Board. "Throughout his years with the company, he has been a highly strategic leader, a respected voice in the financial community, and a trusted advisor to Match Group CEOs. His leadership was central to achieving key milestones - taking the company public and separating it from IAC, driving strategic acquisitions including Hinge, and achieving significant revenue and profit growth. We are profoundly grateful for his many contributions, including the outstanding talent he helped develop and leaves behind."

"My decade with Match Group has been an incredible journey," said Gary Swidler. "This company has continuously evolved to meet the needs of millions of people seeking meaningful connections. I am proud of the work we've done, and wish Spencer, Hesam, and the rest of the team the very best in what is next."

About Hesam Hosseini

Hesam will be appointed Chief Operating Officer of Match Group on April 1, where he will focus on driving growth and execution across the portfolio, while overseeing Corporate Development, Corporate Strategy, Match Group Trust & Safety, the Evergreen & Emerging business unit, and the advertising sales team.

Hesam currently serves as CEO of Evergreen & Emerging Brands. Throughout his long tenure at Match Group, Hesam has worked across a wide range of roles and brands, with one constant: a deep passion for the company's mission of fostering meaningful connections. Since initially joining Match Group in 2008, he has held multiple leadership roles, including CEO of Match and Match Affinity, CEO of Plenty of Fish, General Manager of New Initiatives, and General Manager of Match International. Most recently, as CEO of Evergreen & Emerging Brands, he spearheaded innovation at scale by launching and expanding new products that have strengthened Match Group's global portfolio and driven long-term growth. Hesam transformed Emerging Brands into a significant business, while also driving multiple strategic acquisitions and seamlessly integrating those companies into Match Group's portfolio.

Prior to joining Match Group, Hesam held various management roles at technology startups and served as a consultant with McKinsey & Company.

Hesam holds an undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Western Ontario.

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Hinge®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Pairs, PlentyOfFish®, Azar®, BLK®, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

SOURCE Match Group