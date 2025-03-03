WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Celldex Therapeutics, Inc (CLDX) Monday reported positive preclinical data for CDX-622, a bispecific antibody targeting inflammation and fibrosis through dual inhibition of thymic stromal lymphopoietin and mast cell depletion via stem cell factor starvation.The data showed that CDX-622 effectively neutralizes both targets, reducing tissue mast cells and Type 2 inflammatory responses, suggesting potential benefits over single-target therapies.Presented at the AAAAI Annual Meeting, the findings support the ongoing Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers, which began in November and is actively enrolling. Celldex plans to share initial clinical data later this year.CLDX is currently trading at $20.96 up 1.90 percent or $0.39 on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX