Sumitomo Electric's new system comes in three versions, providing up to 10 hours of storage. It achieves improvements in output and energy density, through component enhancements, thereby reducing cost and physical footprint. From ESS News Japanese manufacturer Sumitomo Electric has released a new vanadium redox flow battery (VRFB) suitable for a variety of long-duration configurations. Unveiled at Energy Storage North America (ESNA), held in San Diego from Feb. 25-27, 2025, the system applies "newly developed long life materials" which allows for a 30-year operational lifespan. Such a lifespan, ...

