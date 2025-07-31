

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (SMTOY.PK), on Thursday reported an increase in profit and revenue for the first quarter of 2025, compared to the prior year quarter.



Quarterly profit for the period increased to 35.119 billion yen from 31.763 billion yen a year earlier.



Basic earnings per share were 45.03 yen vs 40.73 yen last year.



Net sales slightly increased to 1.148 trillion yen from 1.115 trillion yen in the same quarter last year.



Operating profit rose to 60.301 billion yen from 53.285 billion yen last year.



Ordinary profit increased to 61.837 billion yen from 58.793 billion yen in the prior year.



The company's equity-to-asset ratio stood at 50.8% as of June 30, 2025.



Sumitomo Electric forecasts fiscal 2025 net sales of 4.6 trillion yen and profit of 205 billion yen, with earnings per share at 262.85 yen. The company expects first half sales of 2.26 trillion yen and profit of 75.0 billion yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News