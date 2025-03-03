Regulatory News:

Valerio Therapeutics S.A. (Euronext Growth Paris: ALVIO) (the 'Company') announces that it has terminated the liquidity agreement entered into on 29 October 2018 with KEPLER CHEUVREUX (the 'Agreement'). The termination was effective on 19 February 2025.

The termination of the Agreement was decided as part of the savings made by the Company given its cash position. The Company does not intend to enter into another liquidity contract at this stage.

It should be noted that when the Agreement was signed on 29 October 2018, the following resources had been made available:

- 87,612 shares;

- 196,423.24 euros.

At the time of the last half-yearly review of the Contract, on 31 December 2024, the following resources were included in the liquidity contract:

- 486,152 shares;

- 139,565.93 euros.

At the close of the liquidity account, the following resources were available and returned (as at 02/19/2025):

- 853,112 shares;

- 114,556.17 euros.

