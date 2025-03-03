4basebio Plc - Director's Dealing

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

3 March 2025

4basebio plc



("4basebio" or the "Company")



Director's Dealing

3 March 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), which develops and commercialises the large-scale manufacture of synthetic DNA as well as nanoparticle delivery solutions, announces that it was informed on 28 February 2025 by Dr. Amy Walker, COO of the Company, that on the same day, she acquired ordinary shares in the Company through the market, at a price of 1,120p as follows:

Name Numberof Shares Acquired Shareholding Prior to the Acquisition Shareholding Following the Acquisition Enlarged Shareholding as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital Dr. Amy Walker 1,151 42,865* 44,016 0.28%

* Dr Walker's shareholding includes 2,818 ordinary shares that had been omitted in the announcement of 8 August 2024

The issued share capital of the Company comprises 15,477,395 ordinary shares.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

Enquiries

4basebio PLC Dr. Heikki Lanckriet +44 (0)1223 967 943 Nominated Adviser Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Joint Corporate Broker RBC Capital Markets Rupert Walford / Kathryn Deegan +44 (0)20 7653 4000 Joint Corporate Broker Cavendish Capital Markets Limited Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks +44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.