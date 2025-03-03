4basebio Plc - Director's Dealing
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03
3 March 2025
4basebio plc
("4basebio" or the "Company")
Director's Dealing
3 March 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), which develops and commercialises the large-scale manufacture of synthetic DNA as well as nanoparticle delivery solutions, announces that it was informed on 28 February 2025 by Dr. Amy Walker, COO of the Company, that on the same day, she acquired ordinary shares in the Company through the market, at a price of 1,120p as follows:
|Name
|Numberof Shares Acquired
|Shareholding Prior to the Acquisition
|Shareholding Following the Acquisition
|Enlarged Shareholding as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital
|Dr. Amy Walker
|1,151
|42,865*
|44,016
|0.28%
* Dr Walker's shareholding includes 2,818 ordinary shares that had been omitted in the announcement of 8 August 2024
The issued share capital of the Company comprises 15,477,395 ordinary shares.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.
About 4basebio
4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.
|Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a.
|Name
|Amy Walker
|2
|Reason for notification
|a.
|Position/Status
|COO
|b.
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a.
|Name
|4basebio plc
|b.
|LEI
|213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a.
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
|b.
|Nature of the transaction
|Acquisition of ordinary shares
|Price(s) per share (p)
|Volume(s)
|1,120p
|1,151
|d.
|Aggregated information
|e.
|Date of the transaction
|28/02/2025
|f.
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM