4basebio Plc - Director's Dealing

Finanznachrichten News

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 03

3 March 2025

4basebio plc


("4basebio" or the "Company")

Director's Dealing

3 March 2025 - 4basebio PLC (AIM: 4BB), which develops and commercialises the large-scale manufacture of synthetic DNA as well as nanoparticle delivery solutions, announces that it was informed on 28 February 2025 by Dr. Amy Walker, COO of the Company, that on the same day, she acquired ordinary shares in the Company through the market, at a price of 1,120p as follows:

NameNumberof Shares AcquiredShareholding Prior to the AcquisitionShareholding Following the AcquisitionEnlarged Shareholding as a Percentage of Issued Share Capital
Dr. Amy Walker1,15142,865*44,0160.28%

* Dr Walker's shareholding includes 2,818 ordinary shares that had been omitted in the announcement of 8 August 2024

The issued share capital of the Company comprises 15,477,395 ordinary shares.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 as amended by regulation 11 of the market abuse (amendment) (EU Exit) regulations 2019/310.

Enquiries

4basebio PLC

Dr. Heikki Lanckriet

+44 (0)1223 967 943

Nominated Adviser

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Jo Turner / Sandy Jamieson / Ed Downes

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

Joint Corporate Broker

RBC Capital Markets

Rupert Walford / Kathryn Deegan

+44 (0)20 7653 4000

Joint Corporate Broker

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited

Geoff Nash / Nigel Birks

+44 (0)20 7220 0500

Notes to Editors

About 4basebio

4basebio (AIM: 4BB) is an innovation driven life biotechnology company focused on accelerating the development of advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs) through its high-performance synthetic DNA products and non-viral, cell targeting nucleic acid delivery platform. The Company's objective is to become a market leader in the manufacture and supply of high-quality synthetic DNA products for research, therapeutic and pharmacological use as well as development of target specific non-viral vectors for the efficient delivery of payloads in patients.

Notification of a Transaction pursuant to Article 19(1) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a.NameAmy Walker
2Reason for notification
a.Position/StatusCOO
b.Initial notification/AmendmentInitial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.Name4basebio plc
b.LEI213800E2DX9EAIUNCB30
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code		Ordinary Shares

ISIN: GB00BMCLYF79
b.Nature of the transactionAcquisition of ordinary shares
Price(s) per share (p)Volume(s)
1,120p1,151
d.Aggregated information
  • Volume
  • Price
  • 1,151
  • 1,120 pence per share
e.Date of the transaction28/02/2025
f.Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange, AIM

