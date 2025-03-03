CSX Corporation: CSX announces Ratification of Labor Deal with IAM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) today announced that employees represented by The International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers (IAM) have voted to ratify the five-year collective bargaining agreement.



"IAM's ratification is a testament to the strength of our partnership with union leadership," said Joe Hinrichs, President and CEO of CSX. "This underscores our commitment to fostering a workplace where every employee feels valued and respected. Together, as ONE CSX, we will continue enhancing safety, efficiency, and service to secure sustained growth."

To date, CSX has ratified agreements with 11 labor unions, covering 14 different work groups, accounting for 47 percent of its unionized workforce. The terms of the agreements are aligned, providing equivalent packages of improved wages, health care, and paid time off benefits.

CSX remains committed to working with other unions and crafts to reach similar agreements and continuing to partner with employees to make meaningful improvements in their work environment.



About CSX

CSX, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 240 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike. More information about CSX Corporation and its subsidiaries is available at www.csx.com. Like us on Facebook (http://facebook.com/OfficialCSX) and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter (http://twitter.com/CSX).

