WAVESTONE: Share buy-back program: Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares from February 24-28, 2025

Share buy-back program
Issuer: Wavestone
Type of financial products: Shares
Declaration of transactions conducted by Wavestone on its own shares
from February 24-28, 2025
|Issuer name
|Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|Financial instrument identification code
|Total number of shares
|Weighted average point (€)
|Market
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|02/24/2025
|FR0004036036
|1,376
|47.8000
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|02/25/2025
|FR0004036036
|11,000
|48.2000
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Issuer name
|Identification code
|Intermediary name
|Intermediary identification code
|Transaction date/time
|Financial instrument identification code
|Price per unit
|Currency
|Purchased amount
|Market identification code
|Transaction reference number
|Motive
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 09:20:08 AM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|63
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 09:20:08 AM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|115
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 09:20:08 AM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|29
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 03:35:54 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|19
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 03:37:16 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|8
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 03:37:16 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|47
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 03:37:16 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|97
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 03:37:16 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|6
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 03:37:16 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|62
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 03:58:42 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|41
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 03:58:46 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|95
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:29 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|10
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:29 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|24
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:29 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|39
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:29 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|54
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV20
|02/24/2024 04:01:29 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|27
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:34 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|17
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:34 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|30
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:34 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|2
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:34 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|20
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:34 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|5
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:34 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|81
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:34 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|63
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:34 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|133
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:34 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|11
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:34 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|35
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:34 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|109
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/24/2024 04:01:34 PM
|FR0004036036
|47.80
|EURO
|134
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
|WAVESTONE
|969500GSN25I3B3X6F94
|Portzamparc
|969500DEM67LRGQOTV19
|02/25/2024 10:44:23 AM
|FR0004036036
|48.20
|EURO
|11,000
|XPAR (Euronext - Euronext Paris)
|Unavailable
|Provision (employee distribution)
