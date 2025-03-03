CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES: CBI adds the Solana token to its portfolio of bitcoins and other crypto-assets

CBI adds the Solana token to its portfolio of bitcoins and other crypto-assets

CBI bought Solana tokens for over 125,000 USD, bringing the value of its investment portfolio of bitcoins and other crypto-assets to around 1.7 million USD

This investment portfolio is in addition to the operational portfolio of tokens created and sold by CBI as part of its blockchain business.

CBI's ambition is to create the broadest possible portfolio of bitcoins and other crypto-assets.

Paris, France, March 3, 2025 at 19:00 CET (CBI, Euronext Growth Paris: FR0014007LW0 - ALCBI) - CBI has purchased Solana tokens as part of its investment program, to increase the value of its portfolio of bitcoins and other crypto-assets. This "Investments 3.0" activity is complementary to the "Video Games 3.0" and "Metaverse 3.0" activities, and in particular to CBI's creation of its own tokens.

Purchases made bringing the value of the investment portfolio to over 1.7 million USD

The value of the investment portfolio is over 1.7 million USD (figures as at March 3, 2025, 18:02 CET).

Selective and ambitious investment strategy

This investment program is based on a selective approach, focusing on $BTC and other promising assets such as Solana $SOL, Ethereum $ETH and Cardano $ADA.

CBI plans to step up these investments while mobilizing the financial resources needed to support this expansion.

This approach aims to offer increased exposure to crypto-assets and establish a return-on-investment dynamic.

Complementarity with CBI's activities / Perspectives and ambitions

This acquisition program is part of CBI's "Investments 3.0" activity, and is fully in line with the Group's strategy, which also includes Video Games 3.0 and Metaverse 3.0".

It complements CBI's creation of its own tokens for its various universes, notably $CRYS (AlphaVerse), $FAV (Football at AlphaVerse) and $LIGHTS (Horyou AlphaVerse).

With this initiative, CBI affirms its ambition to remain a key player in crypto investing and to expand its model beyond traditional blockchain applications.

Description of the CBI portfolio (as of March 3, 2025 - 18:02 CET)

The table below summarizes CBI's portfolio.

The value of tokens created by CBI is highly volatile, particularly in view of fluctuations in crypto-assets. For this reason, as a precaution, CBI only recognizes the value of these CBI tokens when their ownership has been transferred to third parties.

Warning

The realization of CBI's projects, as well as their operating budgets and financing plans, remain fundamentally subject to major uncertainties, and failure to realize the underlying assumptions could have a significant and unfavorable impact on the value of CBI's assets and liabilities.

Furthermore, investing in crypto-assets involves risks related to their intrinsic volatility, which could have an impact on CBI's financial performance. CBI considers it useful to point out that past performance of crypto-assets is no guarantee of future performance.

About CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES

CRYPTO BLOCKCHAIN INDUSTRIES ("CBI") is a French company that develops, operates and invests in video games, commercial applications and selected projects related to blockchain, non-fungible tokens ("NFT") and cryptocurrencies. Founded by Frédéric Chesnais, a renowned gaming industry entrepreneur and blockchain pioneer, CBI aims to develop and unlock the value of a portfolio of blockchain activities in several industries (video games, finance, logistics, etc.) with the aim of capitalizing on this technology, either directly or through partnerships. CBI has already made several investments and is currently launching AlphaVerse, a virtual world based on blockchain technology or a metaverse. CBI shares are listed on compartment E2 (Public Offering) of the Paris Euronext Growth stock exchange. For more information, visit www.cbicorp.io and www.alphaverse.com.

Contact

Transmitter

CBI

Frédéric CHESNAIS, CEO

fredchesnais@cbicorp.io

www.cbicorp.io Sponsor Listing

Atout Capital

Rodolphe OSSOLA

rodolphe.ossola@atoutcapital.com

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lZpplpZokpednZqfZMiWa2RkZmqSmmLHlmTLyWWeZJeVaZ+TmWuWmpmdZnJhl2ls

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-90246-2025-03-03-cbi-ajoute-solana-a-son-portefeuille-de-bitcoins-vdef-en.pdf