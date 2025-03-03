WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent study suggests that engaging in moderate to vigorous physical activity may help lower the risk of dementia, stroke, anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders.'This research highlights the role of physical activity and sedentary behavior as modifiable factors that may enhance brain health and reduce the incidence of these diseases,' said study author Jia-Yi Wu of Fudan University in Shanghai, China. 'It is promising to think that encouraging people to make these lifestyle changes could potentially lessen the burden of these diseases in the future.'Researchers analyzed data from 73,411 individuals, with an average age of 56, who wore accelerometers for seven days to track their physical activity, energy expenditure, and time spent sitting.Findings revealed that those who remained disease-free had an average daily energy expenditure of 1.22 kilojoules per kilogram during moderate to vigorous activity. In contrast, those who developed certain conditions had lower energy expenditure - 0.85 for dementia, 0.95 for sleep disorders, 1.02 for stroke, 1.08 for depression, and 1.10 for anxiety.Additionally, prolonged sitting was linked to an increased risk of these conditions, with a risk increase ranging from 5 percent to 54 percent compared to those who sat the least.'Some previous studies have relied on people reporting on their own levels of activity,' Wu noted. 'With our large number of participants and the use of devices that provide objective measurements of activity levels, these results will have implications for assessing risk factors and developing interventions to prevent the development of these diseases.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX