Scout24's stock surged impressively on Monday, breaking through the symbolic 100-euro barrier for the first time in its history. The share price jumped as much as 6.7% during XETRA trading, reaching an intraday peak of 100.80 euros before settling at 99.35 euros by session's end - still marking a robust 5.3% gain. This performance established a new 52-week high for the online portal operator and continues its remarkable upward trajectory, with year-to-date gains now approaching 17%. Trading volume exceeded 90,000 shares, highlighting strong investor interest in the MDAX-listed company. The stock has demonstrated remarkable resilience since its 52-week low of 64.45 euros recorded in April 2024, representing a substantial 36% recovery.

Analysts Raise Price Targets on Growth Outlook

The latest price surge follows significant upward revisions from several financial institutions. Deutsche Bank raised its target from 92 to 110 euros, citing accelerated organic growth in the fourth quarter and positive prospects for 2025. Berenberg also issued a 110-euro target, while Oddo BHF and Kepler Cheuvreux adjusted their forecasts to 105 and 107 euros respectively. Despite these bullish outlooks, the current average analyst price target sits at 91.81 euros, below present trading levels. For the current fiscal year, experts project earnings per share of 3.30 euros, with an anticipated dividend of 1.20 euros, unchanged from the previous year. Scout24 is expected to release its next quarterly results in May 2025.

