BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The year 2024 marked the deadliest on record for migrants in Asia, with at least 2,514 lives lost along the region's perilous migration routes, according to new data from the UN International Organization for Migration, or IOM.This represents a staggering 59 per cent increase from the 1,584 deaths recorded in 2023, highlighting the worsening dangers faced by people on the move.'No one should lose their life in pursuit of safety or a better future,' said Iori Kato, IOM Regional Director for Asia and the Pacific.'Every life lost on migration routes in Asia, or anywhere else, is a stark reminder of the urgent need for safe and regular migration pathways - these are preventable tragedies.'The spike in migrant deaths was primarily linked to two of the region's most vulnerable populations: the minority Muslim Rohingya fleeing Myanmar and Afghans escaping conflict and instability.'The increase in deaths across Asia of people fleeing conflict and persecution in the region is of grave concern,' Kato said.In 2024, at least 1,517 Afghan migrants lost their lives while in transit - up 39 per cent from 2023.Deaths among Rohingya migrants more than doubled, reaching 889 compared to 436 the previous year.The most deadly incident took place on August 5, 2024, when more than 150 people were reportedly killed by artillery fire while attempting to cross the Naf River from Myanmar to Bangladesh.Lack of identification of migrants was also a major concern, with more than 1,000 of those who died in 2024 unidentified. Among the documented deaths, 1,086 were men, 205 women, and 217 children.One of the deadliest corridors remains the Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea, where stateless Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants embark on treacherous sea journeys in search of refuge, the report notes.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX