Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.: Kingsway to Host Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, May 19, 2025

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS)("Kingsway" or the "Company") today announced that it will host an Investor Day following their Annual General Meeting of shareholders in New York City on Monday, May 19, 2025.

President and Chief Executive Officer, John T. Fitzgerald, along with Kent A. Hansen, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and members of the management team will discuss a range of topics covering the Company's operations, long-term growth strategy and financial structure. Prepared presentations will begin at 9:30 am ET running until approximately midday.

Event Details

The investor day will take place at the New York Stock Exchange (RSVP required) and will also be available virtually at the investors section on the company website: www.kingsway-financial.com. Individuals interested in attending the in person investor day may RSVP by emailing James@HaydenIR.com.

A live webcast, including video, audio and presentation slides, will be accessible on www.kingsway-financial.com at the time of the meeting. Those who attend virtually will also have the opportunity to participate in the question-and-answer session following the presentation.

About the Company

Kingsway is a holding company that owns or controls subsidiaries primarily in the business services and extended warranty industries. The common shares of Kingsway are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "KFS."

The company serves the business services industry through its operating subsidiaries within its Kingsway Search Xcelerator ("KSX") segment:

B2B Services

Ravix Group (ravixgroup.com), CSuite Financial (Csuitefinancialpartners.com)

Image Solutions (istechology.com)

Healthcare Services

Digital Diagnostic Imaging (ddimagingusa.com)

Secure Nursing Services (securenursing.com)

Vertical Market Software

Systems Products International (spisoftware.com)

The company serves the extended warranty industry through its operating subsidiaries within its Extended Warranty segment:

Auto Warranty

IWS (iwsgroup.com)

Penn Warranty (pennwarranty.com)

Preferred Warranties (preferredwarranties.com)

HVAC/Facility Warranty

Trinity Warranty Solutions (trinitywarranty.com)

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "estimates," "seeks" and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements; however, the absence of any such words does not mean that a statement is a not a forward-looking statement. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, but reflect Kingsway management's current beliefs, based on information currently available. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. For information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, please refer to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Form 10-Qs and Form 8-Ks filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Additional Information

Additional information about Kingsway, including a copy of its Annual Reports can be accessed on the EDGAR section of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov, on the Canadian Securities Administrators' website at www.sedar.com, or through the Company's website at www.kingsway-financial.com.

Contact Information

For Company Inquiries:

Kent Hansen - CFO

khansen@kingsway-financial.com

312-766-2163

For Media Inquiries:

James Carbonara - Hayden IR

james@haydenir.com

646-755-7412

SOURCE: Kingsway Financial Services, Inc.

