INSPIRE VETERINARY PARTNERS, INC.: Inspire Veterinary Partners Engages STNL Advisors for Real Estate Advisory Services

Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq:IVP) ("Inspire" or the "Company"), an owner and provider of pet health care services throughout the U.S., today announced it has engaged STNL Advisors, a full-service net lease advisory firm, to review the Company's real estate portfolio and provide strategic guidance on opportunities to expand, update and add new facilities.

STNL will assist and support Inspire to optimize the Company's real estate portfolio in the following areas:

Project and development services

Procuring growth capital / financing

Expansion strategy

Site selection and location analysis

Economic and demographic analysis

"Our engagement with STNL will provide Inspire with market analysis and development, site selection, construction management and real estate support," said Kimball Carr, President & Chief Executive Officer of Inspire. "Via our engagement with STNL, we are excited to continue our growth into new markets while also building and modernizing existing and new clinics which serve our clients."

Edward Otocka, Senior Managing Director of STNL Advisors, said "We are extremely excited to collaborate with the Inspire Veterinary Partners team and to support their continued expansion efforts. Their growth strategy and dynamic business model present a unique opportunity for us to deliver strategic value across their real estate portfolio."

About STNL Advisors

STNL Advisors is a real estate consulting group that specializes in unlocking hidden value related to leasehold and fee-owned real estate assets. We provide portfolio companies and equity sponsors with negotiating, restructuring, and repositioning services targeted towards improving liquidity to grow core businesses, improving cash flow and borrowing capacity, and creating long-term operational efficiency, whether on a single-asset or portfolio-wide basis.

For more information, please visit: www.stnladvisors.com

About Inspire Veterinary Partners, Inc.

Inspire Veterinary Partners is an owner/operator of veterinary hospitals in the US. As the Company expands, it expects to acquire additional veterinary hospitals, including general practice, mixed animal facilities, and critical and emergency care.

For more information, please visit: https://www.inspirevet.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company's current expectations. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to anticipated acquisitions, or factors that result in changes to the Company's anticipated results of operations related to acquisitions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company's public filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

