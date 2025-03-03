BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $30.96 million, or $0.76 per share. This compares with $35.57 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.Excluding items, GigaCloud Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $0.75 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 20.9% to $295.782 million from $244.737 million last year.GigaCloud Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $30.96 Mln. vs. $35.57 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.76 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $295.782 Mln vs. $244.737 Mln last year.: Next quarter revenue guidance: $250 - $265 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX