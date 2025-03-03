Perth, Western Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - Global mining-tech company IMDEX (ASX: IMD) (OTC Pink: IMDXF) (ST: IDG) and world-class geoscience analytics company Datarock are delighted to announce a collaboration with leading scanning technology vendor ELEMISSION.

This collaboration aims to simplify and accelerate access to the knowledge held within the rich and extensive data sets obtained by ELEMISSION, so that these technologies can be more readily integrated into day-to-day exploration and production workflows to assist the delivery of timely and actionable insights for mining customers.

Announcing the collaboration at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada conference, Datarock Chief Executive Officer Liam Webb said he was excited to see the benefits of collaboration with ELEMISSION flowing through to mining customers.

"Datarock and ELEMISSION are setting a new standard for collaboration between geological data providers and analytical solutions, helping mining companies tackle the industry's most pressing challenges," Mr Webb said.

Datarock has developed best in class ML/AI infrastructure to process geoscientific data. Working with Datarock, clients turn mining data into solutions for their exploration and mining projects, providing data driven decisions for better insights and efficiencies. These solutions take readily available datasets and enhance them, allowing high value information to be accurately predicted across the entirety of an orebody.

ELEMISSION has pioneered laser-powered and AI-enhanced Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) imaging, providing accurate, automated mineralogy and geochemistry for exploration, exploitation and remediation. Its technology is trusted by several Tier 1 mining companies to deliver accurate and precise, real-time insights that optimise decision-making across the mining value chain.

ELEMISSION Chief Executive Officer François Doucet said: "We are pleased to be collaborating with Datarock and IMDEX. By integrating ELEMISSION's advanced LIBS technology with Datarock's AI-driven data processing, we are unlocking new possibilities for timely, high-resolution mineralogical and geochemical insights that drive smarter exploration and mining decisions."

IMDEX Chief Strategy Officer Michelle Carey said such collaborations are driven by the desire to provide exploration and mining companies with validated, reliable information as quickly as possible.

"These arrangements are the start of what we hope will be a common framework to increase accessibility to improved actionable data," Dr Carey said.

"IMDEX believes that resources companies want to see technology providers work in an open ecosystem. We are proud to be a part of this announcement with forward thinkers ELEMISSION and will continue to pursue opportunities to collaborate with other like-minded organisations."

IMDEX, Datarock and ELEMISSION are attending PDAC. IMDEX will be at booth 323, Datarock at booth 514 and ELEMISSION at booth 950.

ABOUT IMDEX

IMDEX is a leading global Mining-Tech company, which enables successful and cost-effective operations from exploration to production. The ASX listed company develops cloud-connected sensors and drilling optimisation products to improve the process of identifying and extracting mineral resources for drilling contractors and resource companies globally. IMDEX's unique end-to-end solutions for the mining value chain integrate its leading product brands. Together they enable clients to drill faster and smarter, obtain accurate subsurface data and receive critical information in real-time.

For further information visit www.imdexlimited.com .

ABOUT Datarock

Datarock is a cutting-edge technology company specialising in AI-powered solutions for mining and exploration. Leveraging advanced machine learning and computer vision, Datarock transforms how geological data is analysed, delivering accurate and scalable insights for exploration, resource evaluation, and mining operations. The company's innovative cloud-based platform enables mining professionals to automate mining data analysis, enhance decision-making, and optimise workflows with greater speed and precision. By integrating seamlessly into existing processes, Datarock empowers clients to extract maximum value from their geological data, driving efficiency and cost-effectiveness across the mining value chain. For more information, visit https://datarock.com.au/.

ABOUT ELEMISSION

ELEMISSION is a leading provider of scientific analytical instruments, specializing in laser-powered and AI-enhanced solutions for the mining and industrial sectors. The company's flagship product, the ECORE drill core scanner, delivers high-resolution geochemical and mineralogical data in real-time, revolutionizing ore body knowledge and exploration workflows. Complementing this, the ECORE Flex provides field-deployable analysis, while the COBRA process analyzer enables continuous on-belt monitoring for process optimization. By integrating advanced Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) with AI-driven analytics, ELEMISSION empowers mining companies to enhance decision-making, reduce turnaround times, and maximize operational efficiency. For more information, visit ELEMISSION.CA.

