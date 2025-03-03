Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.: Polaris Renewable Energy Announces Closing Of Acquisition In Puerto Rico

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSX:PIF) ("Polaris" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has closed on the Equity Capital Contribution Agreement ("ECCA") and LLC Agreement with respect to Punta Lima Wind Farm LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Santander Bank N.A. -"Santander"-).

The project is an operating onshore wind farm called Punta Lima Wind Farm ("PLWF" or the "Project") with a nameplate capacity of 26.0 MW's located in the Municipality of Naguabo, Puerto Rico. The Project was re-constructed and recommissioned by Santander and has a 20-year power purchase agreement ("PPA") in place with Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (PREPA) terminating in March 2044.

The transaction has been completed using a tax-equity structure which results in Polaris becoming the manager and operator of the Project with a controlling equity interest and Santander retaining a tax equity interest in the Project. The transaction was subject to customary closing conditions, which principally consisted of approval of the acquisition by local regulatory bodies as well as the execution of the corresponding LLC Agreement. The total equity contribution of $20 million from Polaris was subject to customary closing adjustments including working capital changes. Santander Corporate & Investment Banking acted as sole financial advisor to Santander Bank N.A.

"This strategic acquisition further deploys Polaris capital into another jurisdiction while adding wind into our generation mix", said Marc Murnaghan, President and CEO of Polaris. "We believe that this transaction provides attractive near-term returns to our shareholders as well as enhancing our growth opportunities significantly. This includes the use of energy storage to provide competitively priced energy and grid stabilization services as well as exploring further strategic opportunities on the island given its stated future energy requirements."

"Santander is proud to have rebuilt the Punta Lima wind farm in Puerto Rico and is very pleased to be selling its interest to a specialist partner in Polaris," said Nuno Andrade of Santander Corporate & Investment Banking. "It was the right thing to do to support the island's clean energy efforts and we are very happy with this outcome."

About Polaris Renewable Energy Inc.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. is a Canadian publicly traded company engaged in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America & the Caribbean. We are a high-performing and financially sound contributor to the energy transition.

The Company's operations include a geothermal plant (~82 MW), four run-of river hydroelectric plants (~39 MW), three solar (photovoltaic) projects in operation (~35 MW) and an onshore wind park (26 MW).

About Punta Lima Wind Farm LLC.

Punta Lima Wind Farm, LLC operates a wind power plant called Punta Lima Wind Farm, The Punta Lima project started production in October 2012 until it was rendered inoperative by hurricane Maria in 2017. Installation of 13 new Vestas V100-2.0 MW wind turbines started in 2022 with COD achieved in March 2024.

