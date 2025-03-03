SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks is celebrating the arrival of spring with a fresh menu, available at all U.S. locations beginning Tuesday, March 4. The seasonal offerings include a new Iced Cherry Chai, the return of fan-favorite lavender beverages.The Iced Cherry Chai reimagines Starbucks' classic Iced Chai Latte with a seasonal twist. It blends black tea infused with warming spices like cinnamon and clove, combined with milk and ice, and is finished with a cherry cream cold foam and a sprinkle of cherry crunch topping. Describing the new drink, Billy Altieri, Starbucks' lead beverage developer, highlighted its 'creamy texture, warm spices, and notes of cherry' that deliver a playful yet refined flavor.Returning to the menu are several lavender-inspired beverages, including the Iced Lavender Cream Oatmilk Matcha, Iced Lavender Latte-available hot or iced-and the Lavender Crème Frappuccino Blended Beverage. For a limited time, customers can enhance nearly any drink with the new Cherry Cream Cold Foam or Lavender Cream Cold Foam while supplies last.Starbucks is also introducing a spring drinkware collection featuring vibrant, seasonal designs. Additionally, a new Artist Collaboration Series launches March 4, showcasing artwork by Brooklyn-based muralist Misha Tyutyunik, inspired by the relationship between humans and nature.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX