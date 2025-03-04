Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2025) - LQWD Technologies Corp. (TSXV: LQWD) (OTCQB: LQWDF) ("LQWD" or the "Company"), announces that further to its news release dated January 17, 2025, the Company has received an extension from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") to close its non-brokered private placement of up to 1,200,000 units of the Company (the "Units") at a price of CDN$1.75 per Unit for aggregate gross proceeds of up to CDN$2,100,000 (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement is expected to close on or about April 2, 2025, and is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including, but not limited to, acceptance of the TSX-V. All terms of the Private Placement remain the same.

About LQWD Technologies Corp.

LQWD is focused on enhancing shareholder value through its innovative Bitcoin accumulation strategy and scalable yield-generating opportunities through the Company's Lightning Network operations.



Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the Company's industry. Although the Company believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Units, nor shall there be any sale of the Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. The Units being offered will not be, and have not been, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person.

