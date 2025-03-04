Raziel Therapeutics: Raziel and Fosun Pharma (by JuveStar an affiliate company of Fosun Pharma) Initiate Phase 3 Registration Trial in China for Submental Fat Reduction ("double chin")

REROVOT, Israel, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Raziel Therapeutics, a pharmaceutical company developing next-generation novel prescription products for the medical aesthetics market, announces phase 3 study initiation in China for the treatment of fat reduction in the submental area. Submental fat (SMF) reduction is the first indication for RZL-012 among many potential aesthetic focal fat reduction treatments for body shaping.

RZL-012 is an injectable lipolytic drug being developed for the reduction of unwanted submental fat ("double-chin") or fat in other body areas, in adults. The compound is injected subcutaneously into submental fat tissue in 1-2 injection sessions by trained physicians and destroys fat cells, resulting in fat volume reduction and improved appearance of the injected area.

Raziel Therapeutics and Tianjin JuveStar Biotech Co., Ltd., (JuveStar), a company invested and incubated by the venture capital arm of Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd. (Fosun Pharma, stock code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK), partnered with Raziel Therapeutics to develop RZL-012 and JuveStar holds the commercial rights for RZL-012 in Greater China. A phase 3 study will be initiated in China during the upcoming few weeks. JuveStar will be responsible for conducting the phase 3 study, while Raziel will be responsible for manufacturing the drug substance and finished drug product for the clinical activities in China. The product is expected to be launched in China during 2027. "The initiation of phase 3 study in the China market is a significant progress, we believe that RZL 012 will be a lead drug for focal fat reduction in China" said Alon Bloomenfeld Founder and CEO of Raziel therapeutics.

Fosun Pharma is one of the leading healthcare companies in China, with expertise and access to both the aesthetic and therapeutic markets. The collaboration will enrich Fosun Pharma's pipeline in the field of medical aesthetics and provide more options for the unmet clinical needs. The market for focal reduction of resistant fat based therapies, has high potential and is complementary to the widespread use of weight loss therapies. The benefit of using RZL-012 is its ability to target focal or localized unwanted fat with only 1-2 treatment cycles.

About Submental Fullness

Submental fullness is a common yet undertreated condition that can detract from an otherwise balanced and harmonious facial appearance - leading to an older and heavier look. Submental fullness can affect adults - both women and men - of all ages, weights and genders. Influenced by multiple factors including aging and genetics, submental fullness is often resistant to diet and exercise.

About RZL - 012

RZL-012 is a novel small molecule entity formulated with no human and no animal related components. When injected into subcutaneous fat, RZL-012 destroys fat cells and reduces fat volume. Once destroyed, those cells can no longer store or accumulate fat.

About Fosun Pharma:

Founded in 1994, Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.* ("Fosun Pharma"; stock code: 600196.SH, 02196.HK) is a global innovation-driven pharmaceutical and healthcare industry group. Fosun Pharma directly operates businesses including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, medical diagnosis, and healthcare services. As a shareholder of Sinopharm Co., Ltd., Fosun Pharma expands its areas in the pharmaceutical distribution and retail business.

Fosun Pharma is patient-centered and unmet clinical needs-oriented. Through diversified and multi-level cooperation models such as independent research and development, cooperative development, license-in, and industrial investment, the company continues to enrich its innovative product pipeline and focus on differentiated product R&D with high-tech barriers, to continuously enhance the value of its pipeline. Fosun Pharma's innovative products focus on core therapeutic areas such as solid tumors, hematologic tumors and immunity inflammation. It also strengthens core technology platforms such as antibodies/ADC, cell therapy, and small molecules.

Guided by the 4IN strategy (Innovation, Internationalization, Intelligentization, and Integration), Fosun Pharma adheres to the business philosophy of "Innovation for Good Health", continues to promote innovative transformation, actively deploys internationalization, strengthens business focus by product lines, promotes integrated operations and efficiency improvement, and is dedicated to being the global leading integrator of pharmaceutical and healthcare innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.fosunpharma.com.

About Raziel Therapeutics.

Raziel Therapeutics is an emerging Israeli based pharmaceutical leader developing a disruptive technology for the treatment of aesthetic indications. Raziel has developed a unique proprietary compound by obtaining a License from the Hebrew university. The company's lead compound, RZL-012, is in phase 2 or 3 clinical development for a broad range of aesthetic indications. More information on Raziel Therapeutics may be found at https://raziel-therapy.com/

