New to the Street Airs Show #630 on Fox Business Network Tonight at 10:30 PM PST Featuring Roadzen , BioVie , AtlasClear , eXoZymes , and EvolveHealthandLifestyle.com With Craig Bruce

Also Featuring The Sustainable Green Team ($SGTM) with Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington Showcasing Their WaterLess Garden Product

New to The Street, a leading financial news and business television series, will air Show #630 tonight on Fox Business Network at 10:30 PM PST. This latest episode features exclusive interviews with executives from Roadzen Inc. ($RDZN), BioVie Inc. ($BIVI), AtlasClear (ATCH), eXoZymes ($EXOZ), and EvolveHealthandLifestyle.com with Craig Bruce, highlighting their latest developments, innovations, and market impact.

Additionally, the episode will spotlight The Sustainable Green Team ($SGTM) with Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington, discussing the company's groundbreaking WaterLess Garden product-an eco-friendly solution tackling water conservation challenges in agriculture and landscaping.

Expanding Media Reach and Industry Leadership

"We are excited to be going on our 17th year and will hit our 700th show this year," said Vince Caruso, Co-Founder and CEO of New to The Street. "Additionally, we are adding T.V. commercial support across the board for our brand and clients to educate the public weekly."

With a multi-platform strategy that combines broadcast television, earned media, social engagement, and strategic outdoor placements, New to The Street continues to expand its reach, providing companies with unparalleled exposure across major media channels.

Watch & Subscribe

Watch the New Roadzen T.V. Commercial Here:

https://youtu.be/aD3yazNtb1M?si=I_1b3-krhz_9mCzp

Never miss an interview-an "Opportunity To Consider" again!

Subscribe to: New to The Street TV YouTube

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a premier televised business program that airs sponsored content featuring public and private companies on Fox Business and Bloomberg. With a multi-channel approach, the program provides in-depth CEO interviews, market insights, and industry analysis, offering businesses a platform to connect with investors.

New to The Street has built one of the most extensive media footprints in financial broadcasting, with:

Over 2.4 million YouTube subscribers

612,000+ followers across X (Twitter), LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook

For more information, visit www.newtothestreet.com.

Company Backgrounds

Roadzen Inc. (NASDAQ:RDZN)

A global technology company revolutionizing auto insurance through AI-driven telematics, generative AI, and computer vision. Roadzen partners with leading insurers, automakers, and fleets to enhance road safety, streamline claims processing, and reduce insurance premiums.

Headquartered: Burlingame, California, with global offices in the U.S., India, U.K., and France.

More info: www.roadzen.ai

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI)

A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation treatments for neurological disorders (Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and long COVID) and advanced liver disease. Its FDA Fast Track-designated BIV201 drug is currently in Phase 3 trials.

More info: www.bioviepharma.com

AtlasClear (NYSEAMERICAN:ATCH)

A fintech and banking solutions firm redefining financial clearing, banking, and payments infrastructure with cloud-based AI and blockchain solutions.

More info: www.atlasclear.com

eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ)

A leader in synthetic biology and precision fermentation, eXoZymes is pioneering next-generation biocatalysts for use in pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and biofuels.

More info: www.exozymes.com

The Sustainable Green Team ($SGTM) and WaterLess Garden

A global leader in environmental sustainability, recycling, and landscaping solutions. WaterLess Garden, backed by Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington, provides a low-water-use gardening solution for homeowners and agricultural industries.

More info: www.thesustainablegreenteam.com

EvolveHealthandLifestyle.com with Craig Bruce

A holistic wellness and lifestyle platform, founded by Craig Bruce, offering expert insights on nutrition, fitness, stress management, and longevity.

More info: www.evolvehealthandlifestyle.com

Press Inquiries

Monica Brennan - Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Media Contact:

Company: New to The Street

Email: Monica@NewtoTheStreet.com

Website: www.newtothestreet.com

Related Images

SOURCE: New To The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire