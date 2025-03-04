Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2025) - Forge Resources Corp. (CSE: FRG) (OTCQB: FRGGF) (FSE: 5YZ) ("FRG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an upcoming executive site visit to the fully permitted La Estrella coal project and inspections of six prospective coal projects in various regions of Colombia. The visit is scheduled between March 9-18, 2025.

The executive team will review the progress of the La Estrella project, which has recently completed the construction of its main portal and commenced underground works. The team will also meet with vendors to discuss material and equipment procurement to support the underground development of the decline, aimed at reaching coal seams for the Company's 20,000 metric tonne bulk sampling program.

In addition to the site visit, the executive team will conduct strategic discussions focused on identifying additional Colombian coal concessions, some of which are currently in production and others in various stages of the permitting process. This initiative aims to evaluate opportunities for expanding Forge's coal project portfolio in line with the Company's commitment to sustainable and responsible resource development.

PJ Murphy, CEO of Forge Resources, stated: "We are excited to visit the La Estrella project and witness firsthand the advancements made by our dedicated team. This visit will also allow us to visit a number of coal producing projects and provide valuable insights into our growth and acquisition strategy at Forge Resources Corp."

Forge Resources Website Update

The Company would also like to update on the launch of its newly redesigned corporate website, providing an enhanced platform for shareholders, investors, and stakeholders to stay informed about the Company's latest developments. The new website features improved navigation, updated project information, and user-friendly access to key corporate materials, reflecting Forge's commitment to transparency and effective communication. Visitors can explore the site at www.forgeresourcescorp.com to learn more about the Company's projects, strategies, and ongoing initiatives.

About Forge Resources Corp.

Forge Resources Corp. is a Canadian-listed junior exploration company. The Company holds a 60% interest in Aion Mining Corp., a company that is developing the fully permitted La Estrella coal project in Santander, Colombia. La Estrella contains eight known seams of metallurgical and thermal coal. The Company also holds an option on the Alotta project, a prospective porphyry copper-gold-molybdenum project located 50 km south-east of the Casino porphyry deposit in the unglaciated portion of the Dawson Range porphyry/epithermal belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information concerning the Aion Acquisition. Forward-looking information is based on the views, opinions, intentions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in the forward-looking information (including the actions of other parties who have agreed to do certain things and the approval of certain regulatory bodies). Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of the Company and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. In particular, there can be no assurance that the Proposed Transaction will be completed as described or at all. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws, or to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Company, its financial or operating results or its securities. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/243091

SOURCE: Forge Resources Corp.