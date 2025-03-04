The price of gold continues to rise sharply in 2025. In February, at USD 2,950, the yellow metal reached its highest level ever. Gold outperformed most stock indices worldwide and even came close to keeping up with the NASDAQ 100. The high inflation rate and the persistent borrowing by governments to finance their overburdened budgets speak in favor of investments in precious metals. Since 2022, high defense and security spending has also been added. Geopolitical uncertainties and crisis zones will remain with investors in 2025. So far, this has not deterred anyone from investing in securities. What could change, however, is the focus on value versus growth expectations in the area of high-tech and artificial intelligence. The Canadian resource asset manager and explorer Jack Stoch focuses on continuous growth and is very successful with this approach, as the Globex share (ticker symbol: GMX) also delivered a 76% increase, effectively doubling gold returns for shareholders. The current year, 2025, promises to be an exciting one.

