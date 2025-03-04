Renata Jungo Brüngger and Lila Tretikov to be nominated for election to the Board of Directors of UBS Group AG and UBS AG

Claudia Böckstiegel and Nathalie Rachou will not stand for re-election after four, respectively five years of Board membership

UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) (SWX:UBSN) announces the nominations of Renata Jungo Brüngger (born 1961) and Lila Tretikov (born 1978) for election to the Board of Directors at the Annual General Meeting on 10 April 2025.

Renata Jungo Brüngger is a highly respected professional with extensive experience in legal affairs, governance, and sustainability. Since 2016, she has been serving as a member of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz Group AG, overseeing the areas of Integrity, Governance, and Sustainability and being responsible for the legal, compliance, and corporate audit functions. In this role, she is appointed until December 2025. Ms. Jungo Brüngger is also a member of the supervisory boards of Munich Re and Daimler Truck Holding AG. After completing a law degree at the University of Fribourg, gaining admission to the bar, and later earning an LL.M. in international commercial law, she has built a career spanning 30 years, during which she has held a variety of senior legal and general counsel positions.

Lila Tretikov is a well-known expert in artificial intelligence (AI) and technology-driven business transformation. Currently, she leads AI strategy at New Enterprise Associates, a Silicon Valley-based venture capital firm. Most recently, she served as Deputy Chief Technology Officer at Microsoft, where she led substantial transformation initiatives, and Senior Vice President at Engie, CEO Vice Chair of Terrawatt at Engie. Ms. Tretikov is a distinguished software engineer and programmer, as well as an alumna of the University of California, Berkeley.

Colm Kelleher, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "I am delighted to announce the nominations of Renata Jungo Brüngger and Lila Tretikov. Renata's impressive background, including her General Counsel positions in leading global firms, coupled with her extensive knowledge of topics such as governance and sustainability, equips her perfectly to assist us in shaping our strategic direction and driving ongoing success. Lila's expertise and vision across digital topics, including AI and cybersecurity, are invaluable assets for UBS. With her appointment, we will significantly improve the technology competence on our Board of Directors."

At the Annual General Meeting, Claudia Böckstiegel and Nathalie Rachou will not stand for re-election. Claudia Böckstiegel, who has been a Board member since 2021 and served on the Corporate Culture and Responsibility Committee, has decided to focus on her executive role at Roche. Nathalie Rachou, who has been a Board member since 2020 and served on the Risk Committee, the Governance and Nominating Committee, and the Audit Committee, is stepping down for personal reasons. The Chairman of the Board of Directors as well as the Board extend their gratitude to Claudia Böckstiegel and Nathalie Rachou for their dedicated service and significant contributions over the last years.

