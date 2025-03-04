Evotec SE: Evotec Announces Key Progress in Neuroscience Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb

Ongoing strategic partnership advances joint pipeline in neurodegeneration research

Evotec receives a $20 million payment to further progress research

Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange:EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN:DE0005664809; NASDAQ:EVO) today announced another major accomplishment in its long-standing neuroscience collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). The latest scientific achievement in the partnership has triggered a research payment of US$20 m to Evotec, enabling further development of a promising pre-clinical programme in neurodegeneration.

Since the initiation of their strategic neuroscience collaboration in December 2016, Evotec and Bristol Myers Squibb have been working together to identify disease-modifying treatments for a broad range of neurodegenerative diseases. While currently approved therapies primarily focus on symptom management, this partnership aims to develop transformative treatments that can slow or halt disease progression - addressing a significant unmet medical need.

The collaboration has already yielded strong results, including the in-licensing of EVT8683 (now BMS-986419) by Bristol Myers Squibb in September 2021. In March 2023, the companies reaffirmed their commitment by extending and expanding the collaboration for an additional eight years.

Dr. Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented:

"This latest achievement further underscores the strength of our collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb and the impact it has for jointly building a strong pipeline in neurological diseases. Our continued success highlights the unique commitment and reinforces our shared mission to deliver truly innovative treatment options for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases. With another high-potential program advancing towards clinical development, we are taking yet another important step in our pursuit of breakthrough therapies."

